Update 0.1.3

Travelers!

Early Access Patch 1.3 just dropped and with it the final part of the visual overhaul, focusing on the GUI, alongside achievement rework, leaderboards, content additions and bugfixes!

Major Changes:

Stage Leaderboards! Split by combinations of Class + Difficulty, you can now compete to be the very best on your favourite class!

Reworked Steam Achievements! (Mostly due to Steam's limit of 100 - this also means some of your achievements might need to be obtained again. Mainly boss kills. Sorry!)

Visually updated all the GUIs, including Runes and Upgrades!

Added a few new interactables! They can spawn in all areas and have different effects depending on many different factors.

Added 13 new items - and with that we're planning to stop releasing new items for a while, as we feel the current amount is just right.

Substantially changed some elemental effects, their stacking and numbers.

Special-tier items have been been made even more special. (and balanced!)

Stats at the end of the run! Not as important as the others, but feels like a very nice addition.

Minor Changes:

Some items have been slightly changed.

Some pickups have been buffed, some have been nerfed.

Fixed a bug where Broken Teleporter could STILL teleport you out of bounds in Obsidian Caverns.

Fixed border of Obsidian Caverns not being properly drawn.

Obsidian Claw has been reworked.

Nerfed Obsidian Caverns boss by 7-25% depending on Stage and Difficulty.

Made Fire and Ground weapons more consistent.

Something suspicious appeared in the game...

Buffed stacking on Attack Speed items. (most notably Machine Gun and Little Void)

Ground explosion effect has been adjusted.

Many bugfixes and minor changes, like always.

Stay hydrated and tuned for our 1.4 Update! Although we can't exactly tell you what plans we have for this one just yet...

Good luck, travelers!