Version 2.0.0 is finally here!

Dear Adventurer,

it took a bit longer than expected, but version 2.0.0 of Not Another Dungeon?! is finally available! As the first full content update, the Tower's Basement is added as a new dungeon, and the Ability Card System and the Unit Card Ability system have been completely reworked. Of course there are also new heroes (over 20 in the new booster series "What Lies Beneath") and new enemies. The goal of this update was to bring more in-depth mechanics to the game without throwing away Not Another Dungeon?!'s casual approach. There is a lot new to discover! For the tryhard players among you, we've added new analysis tools to the game.

Here's a little reminder to join our Discord server! There you can exchange ideas with other players and us developers! We look forward to any constructive feedback!

System:

The whole game is now no longer on the UI layer. This should increase performance significantly.

The save data has been adjusted. It will be automatically migrated and selected by Steam Cloud Save. You won't lose any data. However, reverting to earlier versions is not possible.

Added blessings. These abilities have charges and can be used like an additional Ability Card. New blessings can be unlocked as you level up.

Added shields. These serve as temporary extra HP.

The card layouts for units and Ability Cards have been adjusted.

Added coin toss. Some new cards use this mechanic.

Added leaderboards for the Tower's Basement.

Leaderboards now always show your rank instead of 6th place.

Unlocked heroes are now greyed out in the collection.

Duplicate boosters now drop Soul Ashes instead of Gold (based on their rarity level). Soul Ashes can be used to craft heroes that have not yet been unlocked.

Locked heroes now have an unlock notice in the collection.

The UNLOCKS button in the main menu has been removed. Instead, there are now buttons to go to the collection and shop directly.

A new booster series has been released. It includes 21 new heroes and is available in the store.

10 new letters have been added to the store.

9 new profile pictures have been added to the store.

The options have been reworked and expanded.

The game is now significantly louder.

Adjusted some UI elements in the main menu.

The in-game UI has been adjusted. In addition to mouse, UI and gameplay hints, the UI has been streamlined.

Instead of the large box when right-clicking, card details are now shown when you mouse over them. Further details (e.g. scaling values ​​or status effects) can be called up by right-clicking.

Your turn no longer ends automatically if you could still master or use your blessing.

Units now also have an affinity (an element). Some cards use this.

Added more loading screen hints.

Added new achievements.

The camera work has been improved.

The event quests of the event "Call Of Zefral" (Miriel Saga) are no longer available for new players. If you started the game in an earlier version, you keep the quests.

The faction, class, and rarity (and many more!) icons have been adjusted.

The loading times (especially in the collection) have been reduced.

The performance has been improved.

The tutorial has been adjusted.

And a lot more!

Player:

Profile customization, stats, quests, and inbox have been merged.

The statistics have been adjusted. There's a lot more detail there now.

In the collection, 1 card can be designated as a favorite card. This is displayed in the profile view in the statistics.

Added event tokens. With 1 event token you can buy any item from the shop. These tokens are rare and will be given out during limited-time events.

Added Soul Ashes. They can be used to craft heroes that have not yet been unlocked.

Titles added. They are unlockable in the shop and through quests.

Added card backs. They are available in shop.

Added coin skins. They are available in shop.

High score calculation

Score for recruiting: +200 => +250 points (There are no points if a hero is replaced)

=> +250 points (There are no points if a hero is replaced) Score for defeating a normal opponent: +300 => +350 points

=> +350 points Score for a "Perfect Kill" (bring an enemy unit to exactly 0 HP): +250 => +275 points

=> +275 points Score for entering a new level: +300 => +400 points

=> +400 points Score for defeating Irel'la: +600 => +700 points

=> +700 points Score for defeating Leo'polio: +650 => +750 points

=> +750 points Score for defeating Mag'cha: +750 => +850 points

=> +850 points Score for defeating Aphradim: +900 => +975 points

Heroes

NEW: Multiple Heroes. In order not to spoil you, they are not listed here.

Alice, Shine's Sovereign: AUTO 1 changed to status effect (growth)

Bahim, Autumn's Petal: AUTO changed to status effect (hurry)

Cim'tame, Hand of the Crypt: Planes: (2->4) => (1->4), AUTO added: "Cannot be defeated by Och' mie'tahl's effect."

Hemi, Spy for Hire: AUTO removed

Kamina, Hero of the Plateau: AUTO => Inspirational 1, Banner (Infantry)

Kassandra, Healer of the Golden Church: Portrait and voiceover adjusted

Light, Instructor of Kings: AUTO => Holy 5

Picarus, The Thieving Magpie: AUTO removed

Sympa, Druid of the Mei'ka: Planes: (1->5) => (1->4)

Thagnaek, Ally of Steve: Portrait adjusted

Yeramias, Lightborne: AUTO removed

Grimm, The Judge: AUTO changed: "When this unit recruits or enters a new level: Recruit 2 Grimm's minion tokens."

Nomi the Turtle: AUTO => Armored, Sturdy, Thorns 4

Seki, BEdAM Researcher: Planes: (3->6) => (4->7)

Reworked action cards

Guild: Transforms into Replenishment! if you could not recruit new heroes.

Chains Of Heaven: Can be activated without Sato.

Eagle's Eye: Can be activated without Fey.

Razerblade: Can be activated without Alex.

Sail Strike: Can be activated without Adler. Damage now scales (1->4).

Banners: Now give the Banner status effect. Can no longer be stacked. The buff strength scales.

Unrestrained Slash: Damage now scales (1->7).

Cripple: Strength now scales (1->5).

Small Health Potion: Healing now scales (1->5).

Health Potion: Healing now scales (1->5). Quick Punch: Damage now scales (1->5).

Strengthening: Strength now scales (1->5).

Removed Action Cards

Nimble Kick

Brisk Bone Breaker

Medium healing potion

Greater healing potion

Huge healing potion

Aim for the knee

Chronos' Blessing

Azazel: Kiss Of Death

Grimm: Old Stories

Astor: Rapid Fire

Nomi: Turtle's Shell

New action cards

Ace

Ray of light

Dance with the god of the dead

Blood Rite

Forced duel

Overload

Silence is golden

Berserk's High

Blessing of the Earth Goddess

Eternal Frost

Information exchange

Misfire

Gigagrowth

Sacrifice

Gargoyle mode

Library burst

Lucky coincidence

Rat bite

Breakwater

Guarding shield

Intimidating battle cry

Poison Vial

Spotlight

Taunt

Cleanse

Reinforcements!

Miscellaneous

From now on we will collect partially anonymous pick rate data. So please accept the new EULA that describes this. We use this data to make Not Another Dungeon?! a better experience for all players.

With best regards

Tim "Beatless" B., Director of Not Another Dungeon?!