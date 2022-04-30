IEH2 Playtest [ver 0.2.0.7] Mac Support Launch!

Added : Playtime of each hero in General Statistics (Since I started this track from this patch, the previous playtime of each hero doesn't count)

Changed : Clock in game is now using Local Time. Daily Quests are reset when the clock past midnight. (Perhaps you need to wait 2 days to reset dailies after you get this patch for the first time.) - Time traveling is against our wishes, so measures have been put in place.

Changed : Area Difficulty in Area Info is now hidden until World Ascension

Changed : Renamed epic store items Equip/Skill Abuse to Equip/Skill Tenacity

Added : Tenacity Icon on Equipment and Skill Slot

Balanced : Reduced/Changed the requirement of Metal Hunter title quests

Balanced : Buffed WA Milestone's passive effects

Fixed : Other minor bugs reported

Hi, thank you for enjoying IEH2 as always!

Today, I'm pleased to announce that we started the playtest for Mac users too! You can now open and play IEH2 Playtest with Mac too 🙂

Thank you for continuous support anyway!