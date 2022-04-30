 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 30 April 2022

New patch: a lot of bug fixes and improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8655675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Thank you for reporting the issues you experienced during your playthroughs, we just fixed more than 20 annoying bugs and made things way smoother.

We are currently working hard on Chapter 2 and 3 ;)

Thank you for your support! <3
Clem

Changed files in this update

Depot 1816931
  • Loading history…
Depot 1816932
  • Loading history…
Depot 1816933
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.