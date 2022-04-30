New patch: a lot of bug fixes and improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8655675 · Last edited 30 April 2022 – 15:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Thank you for reporting the issues you experienced during your playthroughs, we just fixed more than 20 annoying bugs and made things way smoother.

We are currently working hard on Chapter 2 and 3 ;)

Thank you for your support! <3

Clem