Weekly Progress Report #83: 1.0 Approaches

1.0 Announcement



After 2.5 years of development and over a year in Early Access, I can officially announce that PogoChamp 1.0 is scheduled for May 26, 2022! It has been a great experience so far, and I'm really proud of the game I've created. I'll be using the next few weeks to finish up the remaining backlog tasks and doing as much marketing work as I can before 1.0.

While 1.0 doesn't necessarily mean the end of development, I don't currently have any firm "post release" plans for the game.

Changelog