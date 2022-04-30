Weekly Progress Report #83: 1.0 Approaches

1.0 Announcement
After 2.5 years of development and over a year in Early Access, I can officially announce that PogoChamp 1.0 is scheduled for May 26, 2022! It has been a great experience so far, and I'm really proud of the game I've created. I'll be using the next few weeks to finish up the remaining backlog tasks and doing as much marketing work as I can before 1.0.
While 1.0 doesn't necessarily mean the end of development, I don't currently have any firm "post release" plans for the game.
Changelog
- UI: Update the stats menu UI.
- ACHIEVEMENTS: Added new achievement "Trick Shot: Hit multiple targets in a single shot in Target Practice".
- UI: Add Achievements to the main menu,
- UI: Remove the menu where you pick from "Statistics", "Achievements" and "Leaderboards".
- UI: There is no longer a "Leaderboards [Coming Soon]" menu item in the main menu. The per-level leaderboards in standard mode should be sufficient for that.
- BUG FIX: In the menu where you pick the game mode, hitting down when selecting the reset button didn't move the cursor.
- ACHIEVEMENTS: "Pogo Champ" achievement is now "Beat all levels", not "Beat 100 levels".
- BUG FIX: The speedrun timer now includes all game time, not the weird subset of times that I had it include initially.
- BUG FIX: The "Hold <button> to skip" text when skipping cinematics sometimes wouldn't disappear.
- UX: Add option to show more rows in leaderboards. Instead of 25 rows you can now show 25, 50, 100, or 250 rows. These numbers are a maximum possible, but most levels have 50-100 leaderboard entries.
Changed files in this update