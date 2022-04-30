Major Update: Earlier Dragon Experience, Performance Improvement, and more!

I know it's been a while since we launched the EA version, I apologize for the long wait. Our team has gone through big changes, from the initial team of 4 down to just 1 person. I have to make changes to the framework so I can complete the game all by myself. The great news is, it's all done now and I am ready to get back on track to focus on content generation.

What this update is about:

Improved control and animations of Amelia

Improved the overall performance of the game, now we can have more stuff going on without killing the performance.

Changes to the main story to allow dragon mount to be obtained earlier in the game.

Adjusted the game world to allow players to move around the world freely without annoying constraints such as the invisible walls.

Reworked all cinematics, now we are using static image style with camera movement. This decision is to make sure I can complete the remaining cutscenes alone.

The next update is scheduled to be done by 31 July (3 months later).

Please don't hesitate to report any bug through our Discord Server (link: https://discord.gg/JA4hrYR), your feedback will certainly help to improve the game's overall experience.

Thank you very much and I hope to hear from you soon!