Update Announcement April 30

To all captains:

We feel really sorry for some problems you encountered after entering the game for the first time.

We didn’t consider the difference of number formats between different countries system during the development process, which caused players in some countries to not be able to build their ships correctly. Now this problem has been fixed.

We keep working for 2 days and now we believe most of the game loop bugs have been solved, along with some experience optimization suggestions, they will get updated in today's upcoming update. And we have scheduled the awaiting problems fix in the future update.

As we said in the annoucement when your first enter Sea of Craft, release of EA version does not mean the end of our development, but rather the blowing of a forward charge. We know there's a long way to go, but we are confident that with all the captains' company and support, we'll definitely make Sea of Craft a great game in the future!

We sincerely appreciate every captain's suggestion no matter you supported, encouraged or trolled, abused our game. There is no love or hate come from no reason, and we believe even the most intense emotions represent your desire that Sea of Craft could be better than now, and we are 100% willing to listen to your opinions!

I hope you can have all good time in Sea of Craft!

Now, let's get to the point of the specific fixed bug list as follows:

Support arrow keys for ship movement

Fix

A batch of building bugs, such as unable to change hotkey of multi-selected parts, unable to delete parts and so on

Some bugs in Chapter mode

Ocean foam effect

Some other bugs that affect the game experience

Blueprint cannot be loaded properly in German and Russian system

Hope you have fun!