Patch V.0.4.13: New improvements and bug fixes

Dear brothers and sisters:

Please say “hi” to version 0.4.13, It would be our very first update in May!

Next, you’ll find a long list of improvements we’ve made in some critical features of the game, plus some bugs we’ve fixed based on your most recent feedback comments. Let’s check it!

Game improvements

Optimization

The actions of sheathing and unsheathing the sword are now even faster than in the last version You can get more Spirit Stone from the seasonal Sect Budget.

Changes based on players’ feedback

1．3 new level of Warehouse update available for additional storage space

New bug fixes

Fixed the bug which allows you to use the paper crane going to the class multiple times Fixed a bug that crashed the game when clicking the organize button in the warehouse. Update the corridor of your house so you won’t stuck in the air when you jump Update the behavior Modified Watering Gourd Fixed a bug that caused the Fishery in the Guiyun Sect cannot be built. Fixed a bug that made the game crash in fishing, walking in the field, or watering the plant. The breakthrough feature is banned in some story scenes.

And that’s all for now! But remember we still want to know which aspects of the game you think could be improved. For that reason, feel free to leave a comment below or join 2P Games’ Discord server to share your thoughts with us.

Have a good time in the Misty Valley!

YiFang Studios & 2P Games