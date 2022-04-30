 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Immortal Life update for 30 April 2022

Patch V.0.4.13: New improvements and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8655391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear brothers and sisters:

Please say “hi” to version 0.4.13, It would be our very first update in May!
Next, you’ll find a long list of improvements we’ve made in some critical features of the game, plus some bugs we’ve fixed based on your most recent feedback comments. Let’s check it!

Game improvements

Optimization
  1. The actions of sheathing and unsheathing the sword are now even faster than in the last version
  2. You can get more Spirit Stone from the seasonal Sect Budget.
Changes based on players’ feedback

1．3 new level of Warehouse update available for additional storage space

New bug fixes
  1. Fixed the bug which allows you to use the paper crane going to the class multiple times
  2. Fixed a bug that crashed the game when clicking the organize button in the warehouse.
  3. Update the corridor of your house so you won’t stuck in the air when you jump
  4. Update the behavior Modified Watering Gourd
  5. Fixed a bug that caused the Fishery in the Guiyun Sect cannot be built.
  6. Fixed a bug that made the game crash in fishing, walking in the field, or watering the plant.
  7. The breakthrough feature is banned in some story scenes.

And that’s all for now! But remember we still want to know which aspects of the game you think could be improved. For that reason, feel free to leave a comment below or join 2P Games’ Discord server to share your thoughts with us.

Have a good time in the Misty Valley!
YiFang Studios & 2P Games

Changed files in this update

一方灵田 Depot 1201231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.