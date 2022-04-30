《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.1 version update announcement

Hello everyone, we have been silent for a long time and have been preparing this new version. We have fixed several fatal bugs you guys mentioned, such as the bug that an emergency will cause the game to get stuck, and optimized the problem that the low configuration computer takes a long time to load the game. But the more important thing is that we have brought a new achievement system and gradually formed a closed loop for the game experience. When the game launched for the first time, we opened all weapons, devices and spacecraft at the same time, because we didn't prepare the relevant achievements and unlocking system at that time. Meanwhile, we also want to get your feedback on the use of various weapons devices as much as possible. For this, we are very grateful. We have increased the strength of advanced weapons and adjusted the universality of secondary weapons including missiles, But now we need to return everything to the track we originally designed, that is, weapons and spacecraft need to be unlocked step by step. Because opening all weapons and devices at the same time will have several big problems. First, the initial selection is too chaotic, and players may lose focus and don't know how to play. Second, there is a lack of motivation to play. After all, all the game contents that can be unlocked in the current version are fully explained at one time. Therefore, we have added the achievement system and unlocking system in this update to make the initial experience of players more controllable, At the same time, we have also modified the Faction unlocking mechanism. Now the friendly Faction is still fully opened at the beginning, but the enemy Faction will be gradually opened in a specific order. The first Faction to be opened is Galactic Organization, which is the weakest faction in our internal view. It is suitable for players to start the game content in the early stage. After overcoming Galactic Organization of any difficulty, you can unlock the next faction. At the same time, we have also remake the mechanism of many units to further enlarge the uniqueness of each unit and the characteristics of each faction, so as to make the game experience more diversified. We have adjusted the boss units of all Factions. Some boss fight will be very challenging, but if the devices and weapons are used correctly, the battle difficulty will be greatly reduced. How to play the most reasonable depends on your matching. We have also adjusted the balance of the official maps. Now we also need to unlock one map by one in order. The above is the general content of this update. Let's see the details below.

Comprehensive adjustment：

1.The achievement system and the corresponding reward system are added. Instead of opening all equipment and spacecraft at one time, we have added an unlocking mechanism. On the one hand, it is to prevent players from having difficulty in choosing at the initial stage and having no clue. On the other hand, opening all items in the early stage will make the game experience too dull. Therefore, the props in the game, like many other games, need to be unlocked as the game progresses. Now you can gain achievement points by participating in the battle. Achievement points can be used to unlock all types of new items. The more difficult the battle is, the more achievement points you will gain

2.Equipment atlas is added

3.Added Faction spacecraft Atlas

4.Adjusted the ship cost of all Factions

5.Significantly reduced the resources required by all factions to develop advanced spacecraft

6.The number of construction troops of all factions has been greatly reduced to prevent the fighting time in the middle and later stages from being too long

7.Adjusted the R & D needs of all player spaceships , weapons and devices

8.The balance of the official fixed maps has been adjusted

9.Now you may get ammunition rewards for attacking enemy strongholds

10.Optimized the ore transportation strategy of all factions

11.Fixed the effect of Thunderbolt

12.Added some UI dynamic effects

13.Now the Task Briefing page will display battle rewards

14.There is no longer time to wait for the development of spacecraft and weapons

15.Modified the game loading method, and now the game loading speed has been greatly improved

16.Increased the cooldown of lightning spear and slightly reduced its damage

17.Fixed a bug that the enemy's HP regeneration skill will not work

18.The CD of the player releasing the missile increased from 1.5 seconds to 3 seconds

19.The number of thrusters that players can carry by default has been increased to 30

20.Significantly increased the damage of fireball gun

21.Increased the damage of flamethrower

22.Significantly increased the burning damage of energy storage flame gun

23.Reduced the fire attenuation device for 4 seconds

24.Fixed a bug where players might get stuck after an emergency

25.Adjusted the intelligence of the spaceship AI. Now it won't always advise you not to fight. It's a little bolder now.

Enemy：

Asian Alliance：

1.The watcher fighter will not attack the player actively now, but the bullet will rebound after being attacked by the player

2.The main weapon of Phoenix advanced interceptor is changed to energy drain laser. Players will lose a lot of energy if they are hit

3.The laser weapon of Kunpeng heavy battleship is now changed to energy drain laser, and the four energy cannons will now switch the energy acceleration bullet to the scattered flame energy bullet after a certain time

4.Now, the friendly forces near the luanfeng advanced support aircraft will receive a continuous life recovery effect, removing the previous energy counterattack effect. Now, after the death of luanfeng, they will not increase the energy shield for the nearby friendly forces, but will release an energy counterattack effect

5.Slightly increased the initial shield value of luanfeng and Jinwu

6.Greatly increased the HP volume of the wreckage after the death of Jingwei UAV

7.Greatly increased the HP volume of sweeper fighters, Phoenix advanced interceptors and Jinwu heavy fighters, and greatly increased their wave interval

European and American Alliance：

1.Reduced the laser weapon damage of storm heavy fighters

2.Now storm heavy fighters will stay in place for a period of time, leaving a thunderstorm lasting 10 seconds. If players fly into it, they will suffer electromagnetic damage and electromagnetic suppression effect

3.Increased the time for the Specter Advanced Interceptor to summon wingmen, and slightly reduced its HP

4.Reduced the damage of the Specter Advanced Interceptor’s long laser

5.Reduced the HP of the long sword laser fighter, but added an initial shield

6.Greatly increased the initial shield value of Firefly Burst Drone

7.Greatly increased the initial shield value of Revenge Burst Drone

African-Latin American Alliance：

1.The Throwing Axe Drone reduces the number of times per wave, but increases health and collision damage

2.Reduced the number of Great Land Fighter per wave in T3 phase

3.Increased the frequency of Great Land Fighter summoning wingmen

4.The endurance value of Falcon Fighter, sweeper fighter and Great Land Fighter has been greatly increased

5.Modified the movement mode of chimera fighter

6.Chimera fighters will now leave a large area of abnormal energy after death. Players entering this area will be continuously absorbed energy

7.Greatly increased the collision damage of chimera fighters

8.Increased the combat mode of the ancestors' giant warships

Unicorn pirate：

1.Now Satan heavy warship will deploy air mines

2.Increased the durability of Satan heavy warship's middle guns

3.Increased the durability of the Christmas gift drone

4.Narrowed the scope of Smiling Killer AWACS's position on fire attenuation after the drone's death

Meili's Ark：

1.After the echo drone dies, it will now leave an abnormal energy area for 4 seconds. Entering this area will make players unable to use special weapons and ultimate weapons

2.Modified the weapon and movement mode of sonic fighter

3.Modified the main weapon of thorn fighter

4.Greatly increased the damage of revenge missile after the death of thorn fighter

5.Modified the main weapon of Aroma Fighter

6.The refresh time per wave of thorn fighter, aroma fighter, Blood Rose Heavy Bomber, Requiem Missile Fighter and Canon fighter has been added

7.Increased the attack mode of Nemesis Heavy Battleship

Saya Organization：

1.Increased the attack mode of The Kingslayer, increased self nano repair function, and weakened the overall HP

Galactic Organization：

1.The modified HP of chimera fighter is reduced, but an initial shield is added, and after a certain time, it will enter a different dimensional stealth state

2.Weakened the initial HP of Diamond Magnetic Defender and Strike Fighter B type

3.The technology level of Cable UAV is lowered to T1

4.Fixed the bug that the Cable UAV didn't hurt

5.Reduced the durability of Zeus heavy warship