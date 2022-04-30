1.8 Official Version Released

The official version channel and the beta version channel of this update are the same version, no need to switch

Changelog

Fixed the overflow problem of the media title text in the myfinder control center in the previous version

Fix the problem that the file cannot be dragged into the dock in the previous test version

Fix the problem that the browser window menu such as edge cannot switch tabs in the previous version

Fix the problem of exceeding the screen when there are too many icons in the myfinde tray list

Cancel myfinder to hide the menu bar of other programs to prevent other programs from displaying abnormally or crashing

Myfinder adds the function of displaying and closing other programs menu

Myfinder adds the way to display the Bluetooth connection device, you can choose not to display, only display the icon, display the icon and power

Fixed the problem that the folder icon in the dock folder interface cannot be dragged and cannot be completely hidden after dragging and dropping

Fixed the problem of prompting an error after clicking on individual system menus in the dock right-click menu

The dock folder interface adds a hidden open button in the explorer



I haven't figured out what to update for the next version, and I will start after a break during the May Day holiday.

Because many people feedback that they want myfinder to display the lyrics, I thought that there are two ways to display the lyrics. One is a player with its own desktop lyrics, directly using WinUI to take over the window preview of the desktop lyrics, and then change the color and other operations. There is also a player that supports system media control, which can obtain the name of the song being played, the singer and the playing progress, and then obtain the lyrics from the Internet.

Then there is the rewriting of the application library. The way to take into account the performance and stability is to use the WinUI XAML structure, but the use of C++ requires a system above 1903. Of course, this is only a current idea.