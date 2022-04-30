Minor Update 3

Hello, everyone!

Another quick little patch. I've been investigating the crash issues people have been having as well as some reports of the game running exceptionally slow for some users and I'm happy to say that I've found the culprit.

I was removing entities and instances from the game, but in some cases, I wasn't actually removing it from memory. Oops. The result? In my tests, the game would sometimes go up to using 1GB VRAM (your graphics card memory) and beyond as time went on. Now? I gave myself every single skill in the game and couldn't breach 150MB VRAM. This is a huge performance increase and... dare I say it... it should fix the crash issues some people are having.

Or at least I really hope it does. You have no idea how bad I feel when people say they enjoy the game but it keeps crashing, so I really hope we can have this fixed and move on from it. It's been my top priority to get this fixed.

As usual, if your game crashing persists, please let me know in the Discussion board, but I'll honestly be very surprised if it does. The performance increase, especially on lower-end hardware, is pretty noticeable with these changes.

In happier news, we broke 100 sales last night! Actually, we're over 130 right now! Thank you all so much. When I made this game, I honestly resigned myself to it selling _maybe _10 copies, so this is already way more than I expected!

If you know of any YouTubers, Twitch Streamers, or Steam Curators who might be interested in Nomad Survival, let me know! I'd love to reach out to them and see what happens. Some of you have already made videos or streamed the game and I'm over the moon for it.

Once I can be sure this game crash issue has been fixed, I can start moving on to making new content. Feel free to post some suggestions for stuff you think might be cool in the Discussion board. I am only one person, so hearing the ideas of other people would really help generate some truly cool ideas.

Alternatively, if you think something in the game isn't very good (or maybe you think it's just outright terrible), please do let me know! I'm curious to hear both good and bad opinions. I won't know unless you tell me, right?

Thanks again!