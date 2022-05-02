 Skip to content

The Book of the Game update for 2 May 2022

v1.00.19 is now live

Build 8655214

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed some animations for some high refresh displays.

Fixed many many human armies bug on return from Northlands. (You will have to wait for them to go home though, if you are already experiencing this)

Pressing escape on the Hire Confirm screen no longer gets you a free adventurer.

In combat - pathing now ignores enemy zone of control squares if that enemy is fleeing.

Dodge missile skills reduced against high skill archers.

You can hold down the <Ctrl> button to speed up enemy movement on the combat screen.

There is now an option on the Options screen to change scroll speed - use this with caution! It is only intended for people experiencing very slow scrolling...

