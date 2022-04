In general, this is casual hotfix :)

And yes, if you didn't already know, the playtest is out and we gave access to everyone who was registered!

The following features are available in the game:

5 single player levels

3 levels in multiplayer

Character customization

+Quick chat in multiplayer

+Fixed spinning platforms at level 103

+Added a little more plaftorms on the orange level with acid

+Added missing geometry to level 102

Add our game to your wishlist!









https://store.steampowered.com/app/1473180/This_is_Timmy/