Apr 29th - Slum Summer Election

New Surprise Event! It's Mayor Election time in Demon Slums. Simply get some voting ballot (drop as an event item) and cast them on your favorite NPC candidate at the voting booths. After each weeks, the 3 candidates with the lowest-vote will be eliminated. But wait, those who voted for them will be able to redeem prizes (by throwing the voting proof in to Fire Altar.) The lowest the votes, the better the prizes will be, so plan your betting vote wisely! The voting event will end in 3 weeks, after that you will be able to claim all rewards as follow:

This patch is a bit hectic, b/c our main PC's harddrive broke down, along with our sound library. So we couldn't do any of the new SSS this week. Hopefully we can recover the drive somehow next week. : /

Patch Note v7.70