Apr 29th - Slum Summer Election

New Surprise Event! It's Mayor Election time in Demon Slums. Simply get some voting ballot (drop as an event item) and cast them on your favorite NPC candidate at the voting booths. After each weeks, the 3 candidates with the lowest-vote will be eliminated. But wait, those who voted for them will be able to redeem prizes (by throwing the voting proof in to Fire Altar.) The lowest the votes, the better the prizes will be, so plan your betting vote wisely! The voting event will end in 3 weeks, after that you will be able to claim all rewards as follow:
This patch is a bit hectic, b/c our main PC's harddrive broke down, along with our sound library. So we couldn't do any of the new SSS this week. Hopefully we can recover the drive somehow next week. : /
Patch Note v7.70
Change Demon Slum as well as OPW to new Election Theme.
Added new Event Monsters: Liely, LoudHorn and LiarCart.
Added new Election Voting Gui/System. (Click at voting booth.)
Added new event item: Voting Ballot. (Event Shop is close, and this item cannot be traded. Instead, you use them at voting booth -require x10 for one use.)
Added new items: Voting Proof I-XII (recieve from voting for each candidate, can be burned for special rewards after the election end each week.)
Added new Urion's undertaker set to PvP Shop. (Added Dark Damage.)
Added new Item drop overhead display.
Fixed Gold Demons not changing skin colors.
Added new May Checkin Reward list.
