New Features! QOL & Menu Improvements

NEW STUFF:
zoom in/out with mouse scroll or xbox controllers LR buttons
adjust all objects size to any scale - obj special abilities scale with the size where applicable
buttons with many choices now have multiple choice window
explosions imrpoved - fireworks
special shaped objects heart, cross, gear
special object anvil is 5x denser
in game menu for level options.txt (no need to edit that file anymore)
QOL:
selected object flashes while editing
visual indicators in level edit mode that an object your creating has attributes like sticky or non-normal placement types
can tab(or shift tab) through selected objects
help/menu:
help "?" buttons in all menus
from esc/pause menu there is a button to open level directory
buttons easier to press on touchscreens
first time game level opened will display welcome message showing some basic info
button to open event menu from hand tool mode added
button to edit object once selected with hand tool
minor bugs/fixes/improvements:
fixed GUI issues on low resoluion like 1024x768
fixed some errors / more error handling
esc to move back level or quit app
Changed files in this update