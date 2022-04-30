New Features! QOL & Menu Improvements

NEW STUFF:

zoom in/out with mouse scroll or xbox controllers LR buttons

adjust all objects size to any scale - obj special abilities scale with the size where applicable

buttons with many choices now have multiple choice window

explosions imrpoved - fireworks

special shaped objects heart, cross, gear

special object anvil is 5x denser

in game menu for level options.txt (no need to edit that file anymore)







QOL:

selected object flashes while editing

visual indicators in level edit mode that an object your creating has attributes like sticky or non-normal placement types

can tab(or shift tab) through selected objects

help/menu:

help "?" buttons in all menus

from esc/pause menu there is a button to open level directory

buttons easier to press on touchscreens

first time game level opened will display welcome message showing some basic info

button to open event menu from hand tool mode added

button to edit object once selected with hand tool

minor bugs/fixes/improvements:

fixed GUI issues on low resoluion like 1024x768

fixed some errors / more error handling

esc to move back level or quit app