New update is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8655072 · Last edited 30 April 2022 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This update focuses on new potions and balance changes. New potions make it possible to manipulate trait inheritance and create transfusable blood. The effect of multiple magic treatments has been significantly increased, and raising one hybrid is enough to complete the Guild's entry quest.

Added:

Blood Potion

This new potion can be used to create transfusible blood. You can mix it with the blood of any creature.

Fire Extract

This potion raises the magnitude of inherited fire-related traits such as fire resistance, fire bite, and fire skin. It also increases the chance of inheriting abilities like fire skin, and fire spit. Furthermore, offspring will inherit lower fear of fire.

Frost Extract

This potion raises the magnitude of inherited frost-related traits such as frost resistance, frost bite. It also increases the chance of inheriting ice breath. Furthermore, offspring will inherit lower fear of frost.

Shock Extract

This potion raises the magnitude of inherited shock-related traits such as shock resistance, shock bite, and shock skin. It also increases the chance of inheriting shock skin. Furthermore, offspring will inherit lower fear of shock.

Poison Extract

This potion raises the magnitude of inherited poison-related traits such as poison resistance, poison bite, and poison skin. It also increases the chance of inheriting poison spit.

There is a new inventory panel in the Base Management window. It shows all the weapons, armors, and potions not used by the characters. It makes it easier to sell a large amount of unnecessary equipment.

Changes:

The effect of all magic scrolls, blood, and the following potions are doubled: Growth Potion Swiftness Potion Endurance Potion Stoneskin Potion

The effect of Taming Potion and Runestone of Taming has been increased by 50%.

The effect of Runestone of Fire/Frost/Shock is tripled.

All types of equipment and book are available for sale at Herb's Market instead of limited random stock.

All scrolls and runestones are available for purchase at Guild's Fair. No limited random stock.

It is enough to raise one hybrid for the Guild entry quest.

The Sorcerer character bonus includes a Blood Infusion Tool and three different types of blood.

The game saves the banner and the name you set in the New Game tab.

Poison spit does 1 HP damage on the target.

Any poisoned character can be poisoned again. If the new poisoning effect is higher or lasts longer, it will overwrite the old one.

There is a reward item for every fight at the King's Own Tournament.

Material need for potion making has been increased.

Material need for forging has been decreased.

The price of iron, steel, and magma steel has been reduced.

The room info shows the number of monsters/eggs in each chamber of the Old Keep in the Base Management window.

Capacity info has been added to the monsters and hatchlings window.

Bugs fixed: