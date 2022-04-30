New update is out!

This update focuses on new potions and balance changes. New potions make it possible to manipulate trait inheritance and create transfusable blood. The effect of multiple magic treatments has been significantly increased, and raising one hybrid is enough to complete the Guild's entry quest.
Added:
Blood Potion
This new potion can be used to create transfusible blood. You can mix it with the blood of any creature.
Fire Extract
This potion raises the magnitude of inherited fire-related traits such as fire resistance, fire bite, and fire skin. It also increases the chance of inheriting abilities like fire skin, and fire spit. Furthermore, offspring will inherit lower fear of fire.
Frost Extract
This potion raises the magnitude of inherited frost-related traits such as frost resistance, frost bite. It also increases the chance of inheriting ice breath. Furthermore, offspring will inherit lower fear of frost.
Shock Extract
This potion raises the magnitude of inherited shock-related traits such as shock resistance, shock bite, and shock skin. It also increases the chance of inheriting shock skin. Furthermore, offspring will inherit lower fear of shock.
Poison Extract
This potion raises the magnitude of inherited poison-related traits such as poison resistance, poison bite, and poison skin. It also increases the chance of inheriting poison spit.
There is a new inventory panel in the Base Management window. It shows all the weapons, armors, and potions not used by the characters. It makes it easier to sell a large amount of unnecessary equipment.
Changes:
-
The effect of all magic scrolls, blood, and the following potions are doubled:
- Growth Potion
- Swiftness Potion
- Endurance Potion
- Stoneskin Potion
-
The effect of Taming Potion and Runestone of Taming has been increased by 50%.
-
The effect of Runestone of Fire/Frost/Shock is tripled.
-
All types of equipment and book are available for sale at Herb's Market instead of limited random stock.
-
All scrolls and runestones are available for purchase at Guild's Fair. No limited random stock.
-
It is enough to raise one hybrid for the Guild entry quest.
-
The Sorcerer character bonus includes a Blood Infusion Tool and three different types of blood.
-
The game saves the banner and the name you set in the New Game tab.
-
Poison spit does 1 HP damage on the target.
-
Any poisoned character can be poisoned again. If the new poisoning effect is higher or lasts longer, it will overwrite the old one.
-
There is a reward item for every fight at the King's Own Tournament.
-
Material need for potion making has been increased.
-
Material need for forging has been decreased.
-
The price of iron, steel, and magma steel has been reduced.
-
The room info shows the number of monsters/eggs in each chamber of the Old Keep in the Base Management window.
-
Capacity info has been added to the monsters and hatchlings window.
Bugs fixed:
- Buttons are occasionally inactive in the character generation window.
- The poison spit ability can trigger a false poisoned effect on the attacker monster.
- Ryodoron has not enough action points to use tail attack ability.
- Enemy monsters occasionally use more action points than they have when spitting poison.
- Alchemist's production queue falsely indicates 0 turns to complete potions.
- The game does not update the energy bar after a webbing attack during combat.
- Infusing blood of the same class does not reduce the fear. For example, insectoid blood did not decrease the fear of insectoids if used on insectoid monsters.
- The upkeep cost was not updated when the creature was moved out from Monster Keep/Monster Lab, and temperature/humidity control was on.
