Return.Reboot.Rebirth. The relaunch of SICK is not just words, but a real change, now it is a survival horror with real enemies threatening your hero, the enemies are strong, there are elements of shooter, interesting innovations and new locations, with their own history and puzzles. There is a voice acting in English but I had to sacrifice some things.

Previously there was support for different languages now because of some problems it is not. (In the future, I will try to fix this situation.

The game is still in a semi-damp state despite the publication of the game from early access, because of the big changes and innovations do not have enough time, but the game will still be very long to support so I do not see the point in rushing.

Also wanted to just from the bottom of my heart to thank the guys who publish free 3D models with good quality and free license. Huge thanks to Alex for the voiceover (link to his Twitter: https://twitter.com/Pack_Boy13). And of course a huge thanks to the people who play the game, be active and help in every way, it's very cool.

And so I think that's the main thing I told you, enjoy the game and have a good mood friends!