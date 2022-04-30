1.2.3 - Even more languages

Yo! Pawnbarian has been translated into Japanese by my wonderful girlfriend Agata Stasiak, and into Italian by a wonderful community member Robin Bernardinis. Thank you so much!
The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or suggest some changes? Check out this thread.
new: Japanese localization
new: Italian localization
new: social buttons in the main menu
change: Traditional Chinese localization slightly updated
change: Simplified Chinese localization slightly updated
change: globally scaled down the font used for Japanese and Chinese by a bit to fix some typographical issues
change: lots of little optimizations and tweaks that should be mostly invisible, but let me know if something breaks
Work on the mobile port is nearing completion and the Android version should be out very soon!
Cheers,
Jan
Changed files in this update