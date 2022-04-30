Patch 0.5.8.1 is out now

0.5.8.1 is out now. This release focuses on performance improvements and other smaller fixes.
Of special note is that the game should now work on Windows 7 through Steam thanks to us switching the library we use for interacting with Steam. Also we have added inbuilt support for Harmony based mods for this release. There are 2 new example mods from us on the workshop showing off this feature. They are cell autopilot for letting the AI take control of moving your cell and random part challenge which is a challenge where you are given one random organelle per editor cycle and you need to try to survive.
Patch notes for this release:
- Fixed major problem with the spawn system not being able to despawn things as fast as it spawned. This should give a major improvement to later game performance
- Improved game object processing speed and added some multithreaded processing to them
- Fixed crashing in text formatting when using our localized text class to guard against bad translations
- Fixed incorrect translation bbcode being able to crash the game
- Updated to Godot 3.4.4
- Switched to a different Steam client library to make the Steam build work on Windows 7
- New mod loader improvements to have inbuilt Harmony support
- Fixed enemy spawn cheat not making the spawned cells despawn
- Fixed auto-evo using energy balance instead of consumption when calculating populations
- Reduced flagellum energy cost to 4
- Fixed unintended cannibalism when player becomes multicellular
- Fixed an issue with the player species not spawning in multicellular
- Fixed dead cells being able to be added to a colony causing issues
- Fixed bacteria group spawns spawning things that immediately despawn
- Added a new more detailed metrics panel (default key is shift+F3) to be able to see game performance in more detail
- Microbe editor now shows the total storage of a cell
- Added a new microbe stage ambiance track
- The options menu now shows the resolution the game renders at
- Main menu music now fades out when starting a new game instead of cutting out immediately
- Fixed patch map nodes reacting to the scroll wheel
- Partially fixed NaN compound storage amounts by resetting them to 0
- Fixed incorrect "{0}" shown in save upgrade fail message
- Fixed our custom colour picker leaking Godot objects
- Simplified logic slightly in name permutation generation
- Romanian language is now available in the game
- Updated translations
Changed files in this update