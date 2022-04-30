Patch 0.5.8.1 is out now

0.5.8.1 is out now. This release focuses on performance improvements and other smaller fixes.

Of special note is that the game should now work on Windows 7 through Steam thanks to us switching the library we use for interacting with Steam. Also we have added inbuilt support for Harmony based mods for this release. There are 2 new example mods from us on the workshop showing off this feature. They are cell autopilot for letting the AI take control of moving your cell and random part challenge which is a challenge where you are given one random organelle per editor cycle and you need to try to survive.

Patch notes for this release: