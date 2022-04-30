0.9.4I is live on all branches (Fixes & optimizations)

Share · View all patches · Build 8654767 · Last edited 30 April 2022 – 08:39:03 UTC by Wendy

0.9.4I

Fixed wheels sticking out and bugged on L112, L74, & L123

Temporarily removed PA300 on L74 cause it was overlapping the Q Siren on the same key

Fixed duplicate cars parked in each other

Fixed duplicate trees inside of each other

Fixed Drill pushing the player around when equipped

Nozzles are now returned with the quick attack line and when returning hose instead of dropping on ground

When dropping hose & nozzle for the first time the nozzle will now attach to the hose

Removed collisions off patient when picked up to be able to fit through doorways

Removed CPR from patient temporarily

Code Optimizations