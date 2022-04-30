V0.61 Medium Update

Hi， I'm the developer of Refactor, Backhand!

Refactor has been loved by a lot of players since its launch, which gives me a lot of inspiration. Tower Defense is one of my favorite genres, and I'm glad to be able to share the joy I feel with you. At the same time, I received a lot of valuable feedback, and it made me realize that the game still has a lot of room for improvement. Here are some of my thoughts:

Game Balance

Most of the content is in a balanced position at the moment, but there are definitely some towers/element skills/technologies that are significantly stronger or weaker than others. In version 0.61, I will try to bring these deviations back to a reasonable range.

Endless Mode

The difficulty curve of the Endless mode is still tight in the first and middle stages, but once the turrets are formed, the difficulty curve becomes less challenging in the later stages, making the overall playtime very long. In version 0.61, the difficulty curve of the Endless mode will be much tighter, the difficulty will be significantly higher in the later stages, and the leaderboard will be reset weekly.

Future Plans

This update is still focused on improving the existing experience and fixing bugs, so it probably won't come as much of a surprise to veteran players. The adjustment is a slow process that will continue in the future. As for the new content, thank you very much for giving us a lot of ideas. We are also doing design planning and development based on our own considerations, so we will gradually add new content in the subsequent version.

If you have a unique design idea to share, welcome to join our Discord: https://discord.gg/EbMcRFB8.

Note:

After this update, the old save will be unavailable and you will need to restart a new game!

I. Optimization and Rules Changed

New: When selecting technology, you can spend tokens to manually refresh Update: Endless leaderboards will reset and automatically reset every Monday at 00:00 UTC Update: Increased difficulty in the middle and late stages of Endless Mode Update: The relocation price of the refactor turret to reduced: 100 -> 50

5.Update: Base splash damage rate: 25% ->35%; Every 1 splash increases splash damage rate:25%->10% Update: Balance Path now will trigger before other skills.

II. Art & Optimization

Simplified the bullet particle effect of Spinner Fix Spinner's bullet blocking the grid and making them unselectable Simplified the storm particle effects of Benemoth Improved the scroll wheel sliding too slowly on the map/language/resolution interface

5, Support for refactoring, relocation, placement, and other operations to withdraw

6, Support in the selection of modules/technology, in advance on the field turret relocation operation

III. Adjustment of balance

Refactor Turrets

Update: Sniper, increase skill bonus and basic attack Update: Rapider, decrease basic attack and skill growth cap, increased basic fire rate and skill bonus Update: Spinner, increased bullet size, basic attack, and skill growth cap Update: Coordinator, skills have been changed to gradually increase the attack instead of immediately Update: Hrimthur, skill has added an additional freeze bonus Update: Benemoth, increase basic attack, and storm area damage increases gradually Update: Ultra, change the range to circle, increase basic fire rate, and attack Update: IceBreaker, Ice breaker can now unfreeze other allied turrets

Element Skills

Update: BBB Balance Path, now only applies to elements it already has Update: CCC Frozen Throne, will now freeze enemies entering the area based on the Chill of the turret, and will reset periodically Update: DDD Transfinite Crit, increase the upper limit of random values, add a negative effect of increasing the freeze time of this turret Rework: ABD Center base, continue to increase its attack while it can attacks Rework: ABE Counter Bomb, increase their splash when fired a certain number of times or after being frozen Rework: ACD Control Base, increases its chill based on the number of enemies in range Rework: ADE Energy Base, increases crit based on the time interval from the last shoot

3. Technologies

New: Recycle Plan New: Lightweight Technology Update: Element Overload, increase the number (1->2) of refactor turrets with 4 skill slots Update: Cold Environment, change the data exception effect to increase turret's frost time Update: Joint Fighting, damage bonus reduced by 1%; Change data exception effect to decrease all turret's damage bonus Update: Ice Bullet, change the data exception effect to increase the number of layers required to freeze enemies Update: Prism and Amplifier, change the data exception effect to freeze adjacent turrets once a while Update: Management Garu, add new effect: add 1 shop recipe Update: Tiny Map, damage bonus increased by 10%, distance reduced by 5

IV. Bug Fixed