V0.61 Medium Update

Hi， I'm the developer of Refactor, Backhand!
Refactor has been loved by a lot of players since its launch, which gives me a lot of inspiration. Tower Defense is one of my favorite genres, and I'm glad to be able to share the joy I feel with you. At the same time, I received a lot of valuable feedback, and it made me realize that the game still has a lot of room for improvement. Here are some of my thoughts:
Game Balance
Most of the content is in a balanced position at the moment, but there are definitely some towers/element skills/technologies that are significantly stronger or weaker than others. In version 0.61, I will try to bring these deviations back to a reasonable range.
Endless Mode
The difficulty curve of the Endless mode is still tight in the first and middle stages, but once the turrets are formed, the difficulty curve becomes less challenging in the later stages, making the overall playtime very long. In version 0.61, the difficulty curve of the Endless mode will be much tighter, the difficulty will be significantly higher in the later stages, and the leaderboard will be reset weekly.
Future Plans
This update is still focused on improving the existing experience and fixing bugs, so it probably won't come as much of a surprise to veteran players. The adjustment is a slow process that will continue in the future. As for the new content, thank you very much for giving us a lot of ideas. We are also doing design planning and development based on our own considerations, so we will gradually add new content in the subsequent version.
Note:
After this update, the old save will be unavailable and you will need to restart a new game!
I. Optimization and Rules Changed
- New: When selecting technology, you can spend tokens to manually refresh
- Update: Endless leaderboards will reset and automatically reset every Monday at 00:00 UTC
- Update: Increased difficulty in the middle and late stages of Endless Mode
- Update: The relocation price of the refactor turret to reduced: 100 -> 50
5.Update: Base splash damage rate: 25% ->35%; Every 1 splash increases splash damage rate:25%->10%
- Update: Balance Path now will trigger before other skills.
II. Art & Optimization
- Simplified the bullet particle effect of Spinner
- Fix Spinner's bullet blocking the grid and making them unselectable
- Simplified the storm particle effects of Benemoth
- Improved the scroll wheel sliding too slowly on the map/language/resolution interface
5, Support for refactoring, relocation, placement, and other operations to withdraw
6, Support in the selection of modules/technology, in advance on the field turret relocation operation
III. Adjustment of balance
Refactor Turrets
- Update: Sniper, increase skill bonus and basic attack
- Update: Rapider, decrease basic attack and skill growth cap, increased basic fire rate and skill bonus
- Update: Spinner, increased bullet size, basic attack, and skill growth cap
- Update: Coordinator, skills have been changed to gradually increase the attack instead of immediately
- Update: Hrimthur, skill has added an additional freeze bonus
- Update: Benemoth, increase basic attack, and storm area damage increases gradually
- Update: Ultra, change the range to circle, increase basic fire rate, and attack
- Update: IceBreaker, Ice breaker can now unfreeze other allied turrets
Element Skills
- Update: BBB Balance Path, now only applies to elements it already has
- Update: CCC Frozen Throne, will now freeze enemies entering the area based on the Chill of the turret, and will reset periodically
- Update: DDD Transfinite Crit, increase the upper limit of random values, add a negative effect of increasing the freeze time of this turret
- Rework: ABD Center base, continue to increase its attack while it can attacks
- Rework: ABE Counter Bomb, increase their splash when fired a certain number of times or after being frozen
- Rework: ACD Control Base, increases its chill based on the number of enemies in range
- Rework: ADE Energy Base, increases crit based on the time interval from the last shoot
3. Technologies
- New: Recycle Plan
- New: Lightweight Technology
- Update: Element Overload, increase the number (1->2) of refactor turrets with 4 skill slots
- Update: Cold Environment, change the data exception effect to increase turret's frost time
- Update: Joint Fighting, damage bonus reduced by 1%; Change data exception effect to decrease all turret's damage bonus
- Update: Ice Bullet, change the data exception effect to increase the number of layers required to freeze enemies
- Update: Prism and Amplifier, change the data exception effect to freeze adjacent turrets once a while
- Update: Management Garu, add new effect: add 1 shop recipe
- Update: Tiny Map, damage bonus increased by 10%, distance reduced by 5
IV. Bug Fixed
- Fixed: Non-tutorial level may prompt "please follow the instructions of the tutorial" tips
- Fixed: An issue where quitting in combat could retain the bonus of Coordinator
- Fixed: Part of the sound disappeared after loading a save
- Fixed: The attack range of the selected turret may automatically be closed
- Fixed: The enemy's immunity freeze time does not take effect when frozen for a long time
- Fixed: Execution trap damage calculation error
- Fixed: Can't save the technology selection while exit during selecting technology
- Fixed: If the damage to the Supply Truck is too high in a single attack, it may cause the wrong number of tokens taken
Changed files in this update