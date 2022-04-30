08.19 PATCH RELEASED

Bug or feature? :)
Just kidding, it was a bug discovered while testing the new netcode. But it's fixed now (hopefully). Would be a fun bonus pickup though? :)
NETCODE REHAUL
Because there were a few network issues I decided to do the equivalent of replacing an engine in a running car. And thanks to that, the network code turned out to be much smoother, faster and reliable. This should fix disconnects, ghost players and other issues. But there might be some new bugs, because this is very fresh. So please report!
Ping times are much LOWER now and it's visibly easier to dodge rockets like this:
2 ORIGINAL NEW MAPS
I'm happy the mapping community is thriving! So most likely with each patch there will come a new map. The ones added in this patch are:
ctf_tyrus by darDar
(it was inspired by ctf_ash somehow)
ctf_dopamine by MM
(inspired by ctf_hormone)
OTHER NOTABLE CHANGES
-
Weapons have been tweaked:
-
crouching and prone will decrease gun spray (and bink) by half
-
movement spray works now like in s1 (depends on velocity not on keys pressed)
-
autos bullet speed is higher + higher accuracy
-
less bink on m79
-
overall less bullet knockout (decreasing player speed)
-
Added voting keys (F9, F10, F11) + vote close key (F12):
- Ranked mode fixes
Norbo and I have been sweating a lot to fix ranked issues.
Multiple issues have been fixed for good I hope.
Reconnecting should work better.
Matches should be a lot more stable now!
CHANGELOG
[30.04.2022] 0.8.19a
added gamemode and modifiers in next map loading screen
default solo lobby map is ctf_laos
fixed chat moving towards right each match
quieter Agar sounds
[29.04.2022] 0.8.18t
added F keys for voting or closing vote
more net stability
ctf_dopamine: improvements
weapons: changes
fixed error on flag cap
[28.04.2022] 0.8.17t
added ctf_dopamine, ctf_tyrus
rehauled low-level network code:
fixed disconnects/ghost players issues
better ping times
much more stable handling of lousy connections
crouching/prone decreases gun spray by half
removed teammate superman dash collision
increased change weapon time slightly
movement spray is affected by player speed not just by movement keys
added 20 sec remaining sound countdown
voting tries not to pick maps that were in vote previously
ranked: fixed bot disconnection issues
ranked: fixed rejoin button
fixed rich presence joining local server
fixed lobby tooltip staying after map change issue
fixed autobalance threshold on join 2->1
fixed bullets showing in HUD when ammo unlimited
public CTF match 8 mins -> 10 mins
fixed selfkill adding kill to score
ping in scoreboard and servers list is now "latency" not roundtrip
scoreboard: fixed too narrow ping text
Agar modifier: a bit less damage resistant giant
Space modifier: less speedy
SniperOnly modifier: added grenades
server: retries on port blocked instead of shutdown
server: retries websocket port blocked
server: added duplicate name check
server: fixed GameServer.AdminPlayfabId
fixed disconnect when joining a finished CTF match
ctf_ash: added gap in middle passage
weapons: various changes
WHAT'S NEXT?
Norbo is planning on adding ranked 1v1 DM and 2v2! + web stats!
Still some annoying bugs to squash like the RPG rocket desync.
Moderation and competitive features are needed like: mute function, team chat, taunts etc.
Other than that there's hundreds of community suggestions which I'll try to implement in the next weeks like cornerboosts etc.
In the long run... when I'm happy with the stability of Soldat 2 there will be free weekends and promotions to bring in more players!
Remember to have fun!
MM
Changed files in this update