08.19 PATCH RELEASED

Bug or feature? :)

Just kidding, it was a bug discovered while testing the new netcode. But it's fixed now (hopefully). Would be a fun bonus pickup though? :)

NETCODE REHAUL

Because there were a few network issues I decided to do the equivalent of replacing an engine in a running car. And thanks to that, the network code turned out to be much smoother, faster and reliable. This should fix disconnects, ghost players and other issues. But there might be some new bugs, because this is very fresh. So please report!

Ping times are much LOWER now and it's visibly easier to dodge rockets like this:

2 ORIGINAL NEW MAPS

I'm happy the mapping community is thriving! So most likely with each patch there will come a new map. The ones added in this patch are:

ctf_tyrus by darDar

(it was inspired by ctf_ash somehow)



ctf_dopamine by MM

(inspired by ctf_hormone)



OTHER NOTABLE CHANGES

Weapons have been tweaked:

crouching and prone will decrease gun spray (and bink) by half

movement spray works now like in s1 (depends on velocity not on keys pressed)

autos bullet speed is higher + higher accuracy

less bink on m79

overall less bullet knockout (decreasing player speed)

Added voting keys (F9, F10, F11) + vote close key (F12):

Ranked mode fixes

Norbo and I have been sweating a lot to fix ranked issues.

Multiple issues have been fixed for good I hope.

Reconnecting should work better.

Matches should be a lot more stable now!

CHANGELOG

[30.04.2022] 0.8.19a

added gamemode and modifiers in next map loading screen

default solo lobby map is ctf_laos

fixed chat moving towards right each match

quieter Agar sounds

[29.04.2022] 0.8.18t

added F keys for voting or closing vote

more net stability

ctf_dopamine: improvements

weapons: changes

fixed error on flag cap

[28.04.2022] 0.8.17t

added ctf_dopamine, ctf_tyrus

rehauled low-level network code:

fixed disconnects/ghost players issues

better ping times

much more stable handling of lousy connections

crouching/prone decreases gun spray by half

removed teammate superman dash collision

increased change weapon time slightly

movement spray is affected by player speed not just by movement keys

added 20 sec remaining sound countdown

voting tries not to pick maps that were in vote previously

ranked: fixed bot disconnection issues

ranked: fixed rejoin button

fixed rich presence joining local server

fixed lobby tooltip staying after map change issue

fixed autobalance threshold on join 2->1

fixed bullets showing in HUD when ammo unlimited

public CTF match 8 mins -> 10 mins

fixed selfkill adding kill to score

ping in scoreboard and servers list is now "latency" not roundtrip

scoreboard: fixed too narrow ping text

Agar modifier: a bit less damage resistant giant

Space modifier: less speedy

SniperOnly modifier: added grenades

server: retries on port blocked instead of shutdown

server: retries websocket port blocked

server: added duplicate name check

server: fixed GameServer.AdminPlayfabId

fixed disconnect when joining a finished CTF match

ctf_ash: added gap in middle passage

weapons: various changes

WHAT'S NEXT?

Norbo is planning on adding ranked 1v1 DM and 2v2! + web stats!

Still some annoying bugs to squash like the RPG rocket desync.

Moderation and competitive features are needed like: mute function, team chat, taunts etc.

Other than that there's hundreds of community suggestions which I'll try to implement in the next weeks like cornerboosts etc.

In the long run... when I'm happy with the stability of Soldat 2 there will be free weekends and promotions to bring in more players!

Remember to have fun!

MM