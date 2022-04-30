Major update v.099, Side quests and extra content

Dear friends,

Today we are pushing our final milestone before full release, the update to version 0.9901 is now live!!! ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː With this update we have added all sidequests and extra content to the game. Divinia Chronicles: Relics of Gan-Ti is now content complete. This is by far our biggest update to date, so as usual I will take you step by step through all the changes:

Added Chapter 12

Spoiler alert![spoiler]The world has been saved but the Great Tree has perished. After the great battle, Cyrus and his party wake up and are greeted by the Sprout of the Great Tree, who will one day eventually grow back into his former glory. To celebrate this great victory, the party decides to travel to Orio Beach, which has finally been opened to the public again. Help Tayeb to set-up his newest artefact shop at the beach and rescue a cute new friend. Enjoy your brief ocean getaway young hero, you have earned it![/spoiler]. Added new region “Orio Beach” including 2 new monsters as the late-game hub. Added “Orio Beach” to the 2D/3D world map.



Unlock and upgrade Shields

With this update we have added 4 shields to the game. You will find and upgrade your shield by completing side quests. Spoiler alert![spoiler]After helping his wife Leona to find her missing cat Luna, Blacksmith Roland will help Cyrus to upgrade his newly gained wooden shield with rare orb flowers found across Orio Island. Travel to the hidden Mushroom Cave, the Great Desert and the Frozen Cavern to fully upgrade your shield[/spoiler]. Reworked blocking system to make block stronger, but striking the player from behind will break the block. Added full set of new combat animations when carrying shields. Current shield selection of Cyrus will be properly shown during cutscenes.



Unlock new Combat Moves

With this update we have added 3 new attack moves to the game. Spoiler alert![spoiler]Unlock new combat moves by killing Koyo Spiders across Orio Island. Koyo Spiders are ancient arachnids which feed on the suffering in the world to harvest magical powers. Track all Koyo Spiders down and unlock new attacks in Medaris mysterious abandoned house.[/spoiler]



New Movements and better Gamepad Controls

Added new animations to the player like “swimming”, “falling” and “hitting solid surfaces” for more fluid movements. Heavily improved controls when choosing “Gamepad”. Camera will now follow the player (“Zelda cam”) and switch dynamically back to shoulder cam during combat. Rebinding of Gamepad Buttons for more intuitive controls.

Progression Mode, Menu Tooltips, and new Music

Rebuilt the Main Menu to add detailed tooltips for all items and explaining their purpose to the player. After unlocking a new element, tooltips will explain how each magic spell works and how they improve for each level. Changed the game mode from “Chapter Selection” to “Progression Mode”. You no longer select each chapter manually but can directly “resume” the game where you left off. Added “Completion System” to the menu to display player completition progression of the main story as well as the side quests and extra content. Added 8x new music tracks to complete the Divinia Chronicles: OST.

Existing player?

We built the code so that you can simply load up the game and continue with your existing stats, at least in theory. In the unlikely event of a complication, it might be however required to reset your progress in the options menu. We do apologize for the inconvenience if this should be required.

Adjusting pricing to prepare for final release

Like we announced in the EA description, since the game is now content complete have adjusted the game pricing to the final price. Steam requires developers to wait at least one month after adjusting pricing before allowing discounts, so the only way to have a launch discount is to raise the price before release. Thanks for everyone who bought the game during EA, we are very grateful for your support and faith in our game!

What’s next?

After this update, we can now focus on preparing the game for full release. Here is what is still on our list before we push for full release:

Polishing

Playtesting and Balancing

Voice Overs

Localization

Release Trailer

Can I help?

We are looking for volunteers to help us translate the game. Can you help us localize the game to your language? If yes, pls contact me directly via teammonkeydev@outlook.com. Thank you so much for your help! ːcyrus_smileːːdc_bunnyːːdc_mazuː

As usual you can find the full change-list in our community hub by clicking here. For a sneak preview into the upcoming update and to stay updated on all game developments remember to follow-us @Diviniachronicles

Thanks a lot for your amazing support and faith in us through-out the entire game development. Stay safe and take care of yourself,

Best,

Martin

//TeamMonkey