Information about sensor focus and additional abilities.

To help new players get into the game system faster, we have added information about the focus of sensors during the battle.

Additionally, we have added 2 new abilities:

1.) Adaptive armor for Protector and Juggernaut mechs, allowing for a one-time repair of up to 20% of each part of the mech, including weapons.

2.) Sensors Boost for mechs from the Greyfox, Avenger and Crusher families, allowing you to immediately reach the sensor focus level on Outstanding every 5 turns at the cost of 5 points of additional heat.

some polishing of new UI elements like weapon systems.

Yes, we are considering UI changes during combat (especially a more responsive UI that will help understand the system), but we don't want to make any promises at this stage.

We are also considering a more replayable and adjustable start and the first missions of the game.

So if you would like to spend this weekend in May and come back to the game, we recommend selecting "New Game" to enjoy some new additions.