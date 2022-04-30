Bards and Peformance Troupes! DR4X Weekly Changelog #41: 4/29/2022

I almost didnt write up this changelog tonight because its late and ive been extremely busy today. Ive been extremely busy with packing and the house moving prcoess (Utilities now scheduled for new place, and I have about half my stuff packed up now)

As I said last week and the week before:

The weeks of May 9 through May 20th will be very busy due to the whole house thing, and also for part of that I will not have internet access, so probably don't expect changelogs those weeks (Though I will likely make changes I just wont anounce them).

This week I added less than I wanted, but a good portion of stuff nonetheless!

Notably changes to the event system that allow me to add flags to units that are spawned by events, a friend for color option, and performance troupes!

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-Added a friend foe color option in the options menu. When toggled it changes the outlines and the highlights of tiles to instead show whether its an enemy (Red), friendly (Yellow (never happens rn)), or Neutral(no outline) or you (Blue). It does not alter the healthbars so you can still distinguish which enemy team it is, but I keep it on all the time myself now because it feels great.

It defaults to being off

-Added librarian and dark librarian deploy mode choices

--They are in the dropdown now, and are unique to say the least

-Made a page turning sound play upon clicking buttons in map gen screen

-Developed new system for applying flags and buffs to units on event spawn

-Due to this new system there are some fun extra improvements this week, one of which is that units that spawn from the "Adventurer With Tragic Backstory" event, now actually have a buff called "Tragic Backstory" that gives them bonus health, tenacity and misery

-Also, when a adventurer becomes indebted to you via the gambling hall they now get the "Mercenary" flag. Which makes for a lot of fun situations. Like getting random merc warriors and rangers and such for other factions for when these mercs betray you when you run out of gold.

-Improved city name generator (You can now get noun+adverb and noun+verb combos, so Daggerfall is possible now :D)

-Improved other name generators

-The largest change this week is the new "Performance Troupe" System

Performance Troupes

-Each world now has a list of performance troupes which is invisible to the player, which starts out empty and holds their status: Active, Disbanded, Reformed

-It saves and loads properly

-Performance troupes can form via world events at taverns, gambling halls, towns, cities, settlements (including goblin settlements)

--This is anounced to all players that have the formation location revealed on their maps

-Performance troupes can disaband via world events at taverns, gambling halls, towns, cities, settlements (including goblin settlements)

--This is anounced to all players that have the disbanding location revealed on their maps

-Performance troupes that have disbanded can reform via world events at taverns, gambling halls, towns, cities, settlements (including goblin settlements) (Much like how mercenaries can recreate bandit groups)

--This is anounced to all players that have the reform location revealed on their maps

-Performance troupes get fun generated names

-Once a performance troupe is active in your world it unlocks a new world event where they will do a "Performance" at any town, city, settlement, tavern or gambling hall.

--This performance lasts 4 weeks, and doubles all income from the place they are doing the performance (of all resources)

--This performance is partially procedurally generated, where there are several different types of performances

This is something i want to add more of, more types of weird multifacetted events like this that are very simulationist in nature.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where spawned stealth unit was still hidden (I think)

Balancing

Suggestion for testers

-Capture the capital of the realm!

