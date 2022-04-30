Push Battle Update!

It is a Real Glitter of the Push Battle production team.

We will inform you of the updated contents of Push Battle.

This update is primarily modified to make multiplayer more comfortable to play.

We've also made some changes to the game system.

The main changes are as follows.

Removed event randomization. Lowered the position where dekapuri occurs. The dekapuri can only be moved up and down. Reduced the number of simultaneous appearances of Dekapuri. Changed the display method of items. NPCs can now use items. The color of the invincible effect after returning is divided into two types.

a. My character is blue. The other characters are red. This has been mitigated as the character was sometimes pulled back.

a. If the ping is 50 or more, it may not be mitigated. Fixed an issue where players could not return to the field if they fell during the waiting time before the start of the match. Some effects have changed. Added some sound effects. Added low resolution. Added character animation as a prototype version.

If you have problems, please comment in the store or contact us at your email address.

We look forward to your continued support of Push Battle.