"Soul-Like" Game Festival & Happy May Day!

First of all, I wish you a happy May Day!

Steam will hold a game Festival on May 2. For all rouge and soul games, this work “Halluci-Sabbat of Koishi” will also participate in the activity. You are welcome to challenge the content of the game and live to death!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1684100/

At the same time, the game will have a -10% discount for 7 days. You can choose to buy if you don't buy it~~

In addition, our Touhou toujin bundle will have a bundle discount of -51.4% throughout may to celebrate 514

You can buy Games bundled with OST~

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24365/

In addition, as for the collective exchange cards and badges, since the sales volume of the game is still 500-1000, we can't open the cards and badges at present. Please give us more support to help us provide player oriented cards, badges and stickers as soon as possible. Thank you very much!



然后是4月的更新内容：

1、增加了一段的空中攻击，未来预定将有技能为空中攻击增加派生

2、BOSS血条、架势条、命数的UI进行调优，使之更加居中、视觉对称和美观，且降低了多BOSS血条的互相遮挡

3、优化了镜头运镜时Y轴的缓冲位移表现

4、为部分BOSS阶段增加了符卡名显示

5、降低了破绽时受到的伤害，其中：

背刺破绽伤害由150%降低为120%

跳跃破绽伤害由200%降低为150%

空精力破绽伤害由200%降低为150%，但空精力的阈值由0提高到最大精力值的20%

打断攻击破绽伤害由250%降低为200%

需要注意的是，上述的破绽伤害调整是敌我一致的，虽然恋恋更不容易因为破绽而暴毙，但这也意味着敌方受到的相应破绽伤害也会降低，绕后背刺的输出效率将会下降

6、优化了进图时的读图加载

7、第一次死亡时右键可以直接结束战斗，不需要等待本我

8、莉莉白二阶段创建的平台进行缩放优化

9、莉莉白一阶段完成，二阶段待办

10、新增了中国美味蘑菇的剧情

11、新增一张CG【妖怪山拨云见日】，但是剧情待办

12、新增三个成就，其中一个为3-3到3-B的密道成就

以上，更新内容

Since working overtime on May Day is disrespectful to this festival, the production team will hurry up to finish Lily Bai's finishing work on the working day of May 3.

Thank you for your purchase and support. We love to see you~

Developers of the Deep