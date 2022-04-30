 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 30 April 2022

5.006 End To Spontaneous Combustion

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.006_End_To_Spontaneous_Combustion

More cleanup and fixes, and this also puts an end to the "my ships spontaneously combust sometimes" bug that has been around in rare reports for the last month, and then got more common with the influx of new players. Big thanks to Badger for figuring out the solution on that one.

Lots more necromancer polish bits, most of those thanks to Tom Prince, and some balance adjustments to the Migrant Fleets from StarKelp.

SirLimbo also found and fixed a strength calculation bug, which now makes it so that strength is more accurately reported (it will look lower in many cases, but it's actually just being reported more correctly; the actual underlying power is all the same).

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

