Update 27 - GM Lynx, melee dismemberment, new planes map, OpenXR and more

Main Features:
-project is now compatible with OpenXR, all headsets which support OpenXR should work with GunWorld (controller profiles and orientation might feel a little different from before, report bugs to bug-report )
-New GM Lynx and Kobra red dot sight
-Fixed most melee NPC bugs and added dismemberment mechanics
-New Planes map with cities
-New destruction mechanics
New:
-added buildings and skyscrapers to planes map
-added ability to melee bash with guns on the melee npc
-added destructable mechanics to melee map
-added dismemberment mechanic for melee weapons, and for 50 BMG round to dismemeber as well
-added throw boosting for melee weapons, throwing them will give more force for better throwing
-added GM6 Lynx
-added kobra gen 3 red dot sight
-added new loading screen on game startup
-migrated GunWorld VR to the OpenXR framework, GunWorld should now be compatabile with all headsets using OpenXR
Changes:
-made improvements to melee npc stability issues
-fixed washing pole unable to grab with two hands
-enabled voice chat to be true by default in engine settings for multiplayer
-fixed M1 garand clip insert issue, and added new gunshot sound for M1 garand
-added stability fix for bipods, bipods will now align straight when mounting on surface. Previously, it was able to mount slightly slanted depending on how you placed it
-fixed sa80a2 firing mode to be single fire instead of burst
-made guns and ammo have continuous collision detection to reduce chance of falling through hard surfaces
-further decreased lag time when firing a shot for the first time, by using effects loader
-added angular damping for guns on bipod, to make bipod aiming more smooth and less jittery
-added ability to mount bipods on the ground in animal hunting range
-fixed lighting issue in tutorial room where bullets would turn black
-slightly increased scope resolution for quest
-increased magazine insert angle leway for better insertion
-fixed m107 to not bolt catch on last round
-fixed red dots slightly misalligned to the right issue for most red dots
-fixed glue gun issue not appearing in spawner
-increased body mesh turning speed to 90
