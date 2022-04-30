Update 27 - GM Lynx, melee dismemberment, new planes map, OpenXR and more

Main Features:

-project is now compatible with OpenXR, all headsets which support OpenXR should work with GunWorld (controller profiles and orientation might feel a little different from before, report bugs to bug-report )

-New GM Lynx and Kobra red dot sight

-Fixed most melee NPC bugs and added dismemberment mechanics

-New Planes map with cities

-New destruction mechanics

New:

-added buildings and skyscrapers to planes map

-added ability to melee bash with guns on the melee npc

-added destructable mechanics to melee map

-added dismemberment mechanic for melee weapons, and for 50 BMG round to dismemeber as well

-added throw boosting for melee weapons, throwing them will give more force for better throwing

-added GM6 Lynx

-added kobra gen 3 red dot sight

-added new loading screen on game startup

-migrated GunWorld VR to the OpenXR framework, GunWorld should now be compatabile with all headsets using OpenXR

Changes:

-made improvements to melee npc stability issues

-fixed washing pole unable to grab with two hands

-enabled voice chat to be true by default in engine settings for multiplayer

-fixed M1 garand clip insert issue, and added new gunshot sound for M1 garand

-added stability fix for bipods, bipods will now align straight when mounting on surface. Previously, it was able to mount slightly slanted depending on how you placed it

-fixed sa80a2 firing mode to be single fire instead of burst

-made guns and ammo have continuous collision detection to reduce chance of falling through hard surfaces

-further decreased lag time when firing a shot for the first time, by using effects loader

-added angular damping for guns on bipod, to make bipod aiming more smooth and less jittery

-added ability to mount bipods on the ground in animal hunting range

-fixed lighting issue in tutorial room where bullets would turn black

-slightly increased scope resolution for quest

-increased magazine insert angle leway for better insertion

-fixed m107 to not bolt catch on last round

-fixed red dots slightly misalligned to the right issue for most red dots

-fixed glue gun issue not appearing in spawner

-increased body mesh turning speed to 90