Patch 0.5: Withergate Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

**

Hello, dear friends and fans!

It's Michael, Writer at Pixel Sprout Studios!

Have y’all been itching for an update like I have? Well itch no more, friendo. Today’s patch has a whole heck of a lot to offer! In fact, I’d go so far as to call this our biggest update yet!

As always, Pixel Sprout Studios has been hard at work fixing up this patch so it’s packed full of content. Let me give you a quick rundown of what we’re looking at. Let’s see, what are the highlights… Possibly the whole carnival we added to Withergate!!

You read that right, Withergate now features a lively carnival space! You’ll find it complete with games, carnival-exclusive prizes, new NPCs, and a gorgeous ferris wheel for you to ride. Take a spin when you get a chance - you can see a lot from up there!

And of course I have to point out the revamped skill tree, which now includes 190 skills, 4 new spells, and expanded professions! I hope your weekend is free, because mine just got real busy.

There’s a lot more tasty content in this patch, outlined below. If you somehow STILL haven’t launched Sun Haven, then maybe just peruse the updates in the list below.

I’ll preface the Patch Notes with one little tip - if you’re thinking of starting an adventure with a new character in Sun Haven, now’s a great time to do that! With that hot new skill tree, along with a myriad of quality of life updates, starting fresh now will allow you to experience Sun Haven like you never have before.

All right, I’ll stop getting between you and the patch notes! Go on now, I’ll wait!

**

Patch Summary:

**

New Skill Tree with 4 new spells

New Withergate Town, Rooftop Farm, and Carnival

Barn Functionality

Jam Maker, Bee boxes, Jewelry Table, Alchemy Table

Community Tokens Store at Town Hall

Removed Item Quality for all items except Fish

Profession level requirements for tool tiers

**

Sun Haven Patch 0.5:



Withergate Rework:**

Withergate Town Map Rework

Updated Withergate Charon Fast Travel Locations

New Withergate General Store

New Withergate Music

Withergate Town Player Map

Expanded Withergate Rooftop Farm

Current save files have their rooftop farm layout deleted. Sorry :(

Furniture can now be placed on the Withergate Rooftop Farm!

Withergate Carnival:

Added new Withergate Carnival Map

8 New Carnival mini-games:

Switcheroo

Jellybean Jamboree

Chester's Chance

Dugan's Deadeye

Memory Match

Test of Strength

Ferris Wheel

Fortune Teller

Red Carnival Ticket Currency

Carnival-Exclusive Stores

Arcade Tent

Sweets Stall

Fried Food Stall

Amorpha's Potions

Pumpkin Patch

Red Carnival Ticket-Exclusive Rewards

2 New mounts

50+ Transformation Potions

15+ Unique Food Items

55+ Furniture Items

Skill Tree Update:

190 total skill nodes between Farming, Exploration, Mining, Fishing, and Combat

4 New spells

Ethereal Axe

Cataclysm

Bubble Net

Dash Strike

All professions can now reach Level 70

Current Player levels have been adjusted to match the new level system

Current Player skill points have been refunded for free respeccing

New unlockable player equipment

2 new armor sets

2 new mages robes

45 new unlockable cooking recipes

Skill potions and Skill tomes added to grant an additional skill points

Sun Haven Barns:

Barns now have functioning and customizable interiors

2 New Barn Animals: Sheep and Pigs

Unlockable from the Skill Tree

Automatic Feeders and Automatic Collectors for Barn Animals

Barn Animals now have a set amount of spaces available on your farm

Overhead UI counter for your Barn Animal Slots

- Barn Upgrades will be added at a later date

Bee Boxes and Honey:

11 Types of Flower Crops

Bee Boxes can produce honey when near flowers

11 Types of Obtainable Honey

Honey can be consumed for restoration or sold for high prices

New Crafting Tables:

Jam Maker

18 types of craftable jam

Jam provides EXP when consumed

Alchemy Table

5 types of craftable potions

Jewelry Crafting Table

8 different craftable rings and amulets

Salon:

The Sun Haven Salon can now be repaired

Change your character’s appearance

Community Tokens:

Complete Quests to receive Community Tokens

Exchange Community Tokens for Exclusive rewards with Bernard in the Town Hall

Permanent Stat Boost Elixirs

25+ Transformation Potions

Other Changes:

Sun Haven Interiors:

You can now access the inside of the Topi and Pod family homes

Updated Tonya, Giuseppe, Topi, Kara, and Pod walk paths

UI Update:

Updated UI for the following

Patch notes

Character select

Character creation

Lobby settings

Settings

Mail

Library Books

-This UI is temporary and will be updated at a later date

Withergate Vending Machines:

Withergate Vending Machines, allowing you to purchase potions - if you can beat the machine

Multiplayer Settings:

New option for setting Max players (1-8)

New option for private lobby

New option for Shared / Split money

Split money equally distributes Sell Portal Income to each player on the server, but purchases come from an individual player’s pool of money

Shared money distributes Sell Portal Income to one pool of money, shared between all players for all purchases

Updated Tutorials:

New tutorials will pop up while playing with helpful info

These tips should assist and answer questions for first-time players and new characters

Option to disable all tutorials

Crops Particle Changes:

Added new fertilizer particle effect

Added a particle effect to tell when a crop is ready for harvest

Kickstarter Rewards:

Individual plaques are now in the Town Hall

Statues are spread between Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate

Added 2 new dishes from Kickstarter pledges to the Cafe

Balance:

Removed Item Quality for all items except Fish

Profession level requirements for tool tiers

Sun Haven's economic pacing slowed down

Small Fishing Nets rebalanced around 20 hours per haul

Large Fishing Nets significantly buffed

Engagement Ring, Love Letter, and Bone Gift are now purchasable with Community Tokens instead of gold

Over 2000 balance changes to support the new skill tree

EXP values, sell prices, quest rewards

Adjusted drop rates of coal/ores

Misc:

World Maps:

All Maps now have highlights around buildings and attractions you can visit

Hovering over a building on the map will give more detailed information

Tooltips for items:

Updated item descriptions to provide more descriptions about how to use an item

New icons for armor and food to better explain buffs and stats provided by them

Visiting Merchant to the Player Farm:

Every 25 days a new visitor will stop by and offer his wares

New Furniture:

400+ new furniture items for sale between Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate

New Fish:

40 new Fish between Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate

Random Character Button:

An option to randomize your character in the character customization menu

Misc Music and SFX:

Added Multiple Barn Animal SFX

Added New Music to Nel’Vari Store

Added Misc SFX

Bug Fixes:

Improvements to Multiplayer desync issues

Fixed an issue with disappearing HUDs during cutscenes

Hundreds of fixes for various issues

Coming Later this Patch:

Controller Support

130 new Nel’Vari Decorations in the Nel’Vari General Store

New Fortune Teller Fortunes with effects

Coming Soon:

UI Rework

Refactoring Multiplayer to address disconnection issues

Main storyline reworks and additions

Withergate Sewers Update

Nel’Vari and Withergate Mines

Nel’Vari and Withergate Barns

New Bosses

New Town Events

Combat Dungeon

Sun Haven Town Rework

New Quests

Romance System Update

Player Exterior House Customization

Sun Haven Museum

Limited Furniture Rotation

Holy cannoli with side guacamole! What an update! Personally, I’m spending my time at the carnival. But those new mounts sound promising… not to mention that wicked new skill tree! Those new Fishing skills look promising to me, and the promise is gold, baby.

All of us at PSS hope you enjoy this update to the fullest extent that you humanly can. If you have feedback or suggestions, hop into our Discord and let us know!

And now it’s right back to work for us Sprouts - Seasons and Events don’t ship themselves! We’ve said it before and it remains true, we’re dedicated to making Sun Haven the best it can be. Step by step, we’re well on our way. And it’s wonderful to have you with us as we trek along!

As always, many many thanks to each and every one of our supporters who help us improve Sun Haven on the daily. This game is for you as much as for us!

I’ll quit blabbering - I know you have some carnival games to get to. Have fun exploring this new patch! What better place to celebrate Spring than in Sun Haven?

With some Spring in my step,

Michael, Sun Haven Writer