Share · View all patches · Build 8653461 · Last edited 30 April 2022 – 03:32:09 UTC by Wendy

• Each Wizard now has their own personality parameters for AI.

• AI Wizards are now randomized.

• AI Wizards now are able to take over certain Lands by paying their alt-cost.

• The Language menu will be shown only when there's more than one language option.

• Our ink-soaked goblins have toiled to create some more pretty pictures for the Land Cards.

• Vaporized a bug where the appearance of Axl would leave AI Wizards babbling and confused, unable to cast spells.