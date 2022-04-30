Update #49 -- The Hidden Balance Patch -- New Cards and Card Updates!

Howdie folks! Well, it’s finally here -- many weeks of me saying “soon”, finally got a chance to sit down and go over the first of the Big Balance Updates. Rather than pass over everything at once, I decided to split things into each of the Classes. I prefer to push updates out at least every 2 weeks if possible, and doing things this way gives the testing team a bit more time to focus on new areas.

A big shoutout to Dabor and Breakshift for their work throughout this patch, but for their time during the concept stages. Lots of calls and discussions passing over everything, and I’m really happy where it landed. And, of course, a HUGE thank you to the Internal Testing Team and the Localisation team for getting everything through so quickly, and all the great feedback and bug finding throughout the process.

So, with that, let’s dive into the great Hidden Balance Pass.

Goals

So what needed to change with the Hidden?

Firstly, it's been known for some time that the Tempest is the strongest of the 4 classes. WIth each class’s Balance Patch, the goal is to edge them closer towards the Tempest, rather than edge the Tempest down. The Hidden, Enlightened and the Daughter all want to be nudge up a bit in win rate.

More specifically, when it comes to play style, the goals were:

Make the starting decks feel more even - better Slash, weaker upgrade on Draw Blood. Give Quickness its own appeal compared to Lick the Knife

- better Slash, weaker upgrade on Draw Blood. Give Quickness its own appeal compared to Lick the Knife Make spending Combo as appealing as Balance spam -- give more Combo, and make Combo spenders stronger in general.

-- give more Combo, and make Combo spenders stronger in general. More Blade/Shiv and Combo generation in the common pool.

in the common pool. Better longevity -- more ways to apply raw Bleed, and give the starting Artifact a way to scale in longer fights.

-- more ways to apply raw Bleed, and give the starting Artifact a way to scale in longer fights. Increase the card pool.

In total, there were:

36 changes to the current pool (34 buffs, 2 nerfs)

14 New Cards

If you’d like to see a full list of all the card changes, they will be listed below.

If you’d like to check out the new cards, you can head to the Compendium and type in 1.4.44 into the search bar and it will list all the new cards!



One of the big changes is to the Hiddens starting Artifact (Sneak Artist), which now reads: