Patch Notes v 0.0.2.4

Patch Notes v 0.0.2.4

There are issues with the games production pipeline so be cautions with this build.

Added:

Construction piece: Test Bay. A small shelter like bay just large enough for one hovercraft.

Changed:

Camera view raised in height.

Ice Brine changed to Compound Ore.

Hover craft is now visible when pressing R and roaming around in vehicle mode.