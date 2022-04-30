 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 30 April 2022

Update V1.02

Build 8653256

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Created a work around for doors not working with landclaim totem by making locks double sided. (Still trying to figure this bug out).

-Fixed staff not allowing switching of items and not shooting while standing still.
-Fixed dryad and savage quest line.
-Fixed osimodius not spawning if players are under the spawner.
-Fixed some spawners in dungeons.

-Removed server decay functions until issues can be resolved.

-Tweaked mini map to be zoomed out.
-Tweaked metal locks to be cheaper to make from the defensive book.

