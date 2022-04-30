Update V1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 8653256 · Last edited 30 April 2022 – 00:32:09 UTC by Wendy

-Created a work around for doors not working with landclaim totem by making locks double sided. (Still trying to figure this bug out).

-Fixed staff not allowing switching of items and not shooting while standing still.

-Fixed dryad and savage quest line.

-Fixed osimodius not spawning if players are under the spawner.

-Fixed some spawners in dungeons.

-Removed server decay functions until issues can be resolved.

-Tweaked mini map to be zoomed out.

-Tweaked metal locks to be cheaper to make from the defensive book.