CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 29 April 2022

DLC Patch hotfix

Build 8653044

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well it looks like there were some teething issues for those who downloaded the new patch and dlc within the first few hours of launch, so I've done like 4 hotfix patches since then that fixes... a bunch of stuff.

For anyone having an issue with crackly sound, closing and reopening the game is a short term fix until i have a solution.

Too tired for full patch notes right now, gotta get some sleep, but I'll be back tomorrow with more patches! I hope everyone is having a good time exploring all the new stuff. ^-^

Danny

CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience Content Depot 926141
