Alien Death Mob major update!

The Alien Death Mob update is here!
Now you can take the fight to the aliens' bases across the Solar System, and ultimately take on their leader!
This update brings you even more crazy twin stick shmup action with new missions, arcade modes and more!
- 5 new missions
- Mobotron, a new mode based on the classic Robotron
- Alien Deathvaders, another new mode based on the legendary Space Invaders
- Berzerker Death Mob, a take on arcade classic Berzerk
- Improved graphics
- More powerups
- new intro
- new end game screen
- Improvements for keyboard & mouse players
Changed files in this update