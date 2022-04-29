Keep the Keep v.1.16.0: Story and Characters!

Good day, fellow Keepers!

Today we have wonderful news for you: finally, our long 40-level Campaign is getting a proper plot story!

Having a story in a game like this one might seem like a no-brainer, really, but there has always been a lot of work to be done yet since its initial release back in July 2021. Different priorities we had back then: implementing new towers, multiplayer features, AI and other useful things.

But now, for the first time in all these months, we shall start taking care of the narrative. And here I humbly shut up and give the word to...

Greetings! I am Keylin, an inventor apprentice from the free city of Evyreed.

Dreaming of a better future for my people, I came from my village to the revered battle veteran, Master Gugo Borhond - to study both military strategy and tinkering. While he didn't really treat me any different than any of the other street boys initially, a certain amount of persistence on my side eventually changed his mind ;)

Today we are testing my newest invention - the Cannon Tower, capable of hitting targets hard and very far away. This should revolutionise warfare, and make all the regular means of fighting obsolete! So excited about this, hard to think about anything else! By the way, do you wanna see take part in the presentation? Really? Yaay! See ya there!

Additional Improvements and bugfixes

Besides completely overhauling the tutorials and providing for the first 7 levels of the Campaign (which coincidentally covers the entire duration of the Demo campaign), we have also fixed several bugs:

Undoing the AI turn will properly revert both AI and Human turns once

Skip Level button has been removed

Redesign the level buttons - collected them at the right side of the screen rather than have them scattered across the map

We sincerely hope you like this update and the new plot story - and please, let us learn about your opinion on our Discord Server - we're always happy to see you there!

Sincerely yours,

Nebulate.me team