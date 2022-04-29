Patch Notes April 29th, 2022

First of all, thank you very much for supporting and playing Dungeoneer. You've all been incredibly helpful in the bug fixing process and ensuring a quality experience is available while the game is in its EARLY early access. Your feedback is always appreciated and welcome, please keep it coming.

With that out of the way, I am happy to release today's patch containing LOTS of bug fixes (mostly for multiplayer), some quality of life updates, and even a couple new small features!

Bug Fixes

Multiplayer

The dungeon menu will no longer open when someone else has died.

Only the host player can open the dungeon select menu from town. Other players will now receive a message instead of triggering the window to open for all players.

Players should all now be able to revive correctly.

Players should no longer recover from knockdown with a broken rotation on other clients.

Barrels destruction should now replicate correctly.

You can now properly target and cast beneficial spells on other players.

Physics body replication has been improved for falling debris, like falling rocks. (there is still a known issue where replication will desync, but you should see a significant improvement)

Fixed an issue where a client's vendor gold could desync, all vendor functions should be working now as expected for all players.

Clients should now see quest markers correctly.

General

Fixed recovering from knockdown, you should no longer spawn inside the world or blocking mesh.

Item spawning has again been improved to hopefully no longer spawn inside other meshes.

Ground effects should no longer damage neutral targets.

Stunning Hits while moving or during an instant ability animation should no longer cause your character to get frozen and stuck with the "Failed to move" message.

Fixed the Honed weapon suffix on certain weapons.

Fixed a broken unique boot item, Follower's Treads, that would spawn as a white square and no description.

Fixed an issue where DoT effects would cause endless spawning of items from destructible objects, like barrels.

Fixed an issue where melee abilities would not correctly trigger while within range of larger enemies, like golems.

New Features / Improvements

Q and E buttons have been added to rotate the camera.

The chat window should now focus/lose focus when using the Enter key.

The Spell Scroll item has been renamed to Empty Scroll and is now a material type item, making it no longer accidentally usable and wasting echoes.

From your Spell Book, combat abilities can now be unlearned as long as you have the required material, an Empty Scroll.

Items now only sell for 1/5 of their value to vendors.

All ability scrolls have had their values increased.

Magic Barriers now have a destroy animation.

I may have missed a few things here, but I think that covers everything. Please notify me if you find any errors and please join the discord to report issues to me or just for general discussion.

Thanks again,

Alex