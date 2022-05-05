Jamie Clothing DLC Released

Hey everybody! Just wanted to let you know that I've released the Jamie clothing DLC, and you can buy it in the store now if you want to help support the game.

There is also a small patch to the main game that makes it so that this DLC will work and also fixes a few bugs that people ran into in the last Update. I'll put the patch notes at the bottom of this post.

Just to restate - this DLC is just a cosmetic change and not at all necessary for you to enjoy the game. I'm committed to this game always being free, and this is just a way for those who want to support through Steam to be able to.

That said, I really like her new outfits here and I hope you do too.

If you run into any bugs or problems, please report in the message boards here, or on the game's Discord: https://discord.gg/rjrhodeswrites

Thanks so much for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1955140/Come_Home__Jamie_Clothing_Expansion/

Version .3.11.3

Released (2022-05-06)

CHANGES/FIXES