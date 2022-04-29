V.2022.5.0

ːns_purpleː [Fixed] Time not showing properly on time trial

ːns_redː [Removed] Static boost on the track

ːns_greenː [Added] Boost function for the car

ːns_greenː [Added] Time trial info on the main menu

I have been getting feedback about the game and I decided to make a few improvements.

Now, instead of having a static boost on the track, you will have a boost function for the car which you can activate any time you want. "Left Shift" is the default key for it but, if you do not feel comfortable with it, you can go to Option>Controls and set the key you want.

The only problem with this is that I had to "reset" the leaderboard, otherwise people may not be able to beat the top score anymore.

Also, for now on, every time you enter the main menu you will receive a message if your position on the leaderboard has changed. This way you do not have to go track by track to check it.

I hope you like the new features and sorry for resetting the leaderboard.