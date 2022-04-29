Patch v4.00 Released

This patch is a bugfix patch since several more bugs were fixed incidentally while we were working on chapter 2. This release is also compatible with the chapter 2 intro, which will be released on May 2nd.

If you would like to play chapter 2's intro, you can join our patreon here (any pledge is enough!). On May 2nd, a password for the beta will be released. The location is specified in the pinned patron post.

[ ========Version 4.00 ========= ]

Major

Chapter 2's introduction is now playable. No kidding.

Fixed that damn inventory load crash bug. This should be under the Bugs heading but it took so much work to find it that I'm putting it in the major tab.

*Go ahead, try to do something about it.

Minor

Refactored the combat execution code.

Added some new indicators for buffs so you can tell at-a-glance what stats got buffed/debuffed.

Mei's Queen Bee costume now shows up in the journal and on the costume select menu.

The UI should now immediately reflect stat changes when passives are equipped.

Combat Balance

Fixed Christine's discharge not correctly changing damage types based on the weapon secondary.

Added a distinction in the prediction box. The game will warn you when an attack can only Glance versus a guaranteed miss.

609144 can now be stunned.

Effects modified in battle by a severity (such as 55's User Manuals) now show the computed effect value in the combat inspector, instead of the base value.

*Added a few more gem slots to common low-level armors to allow a bit more early customization.

Bugs

Buyback no longer carries over when loading the game or changing chapters.

Fixed a number of small bugs involving the combat engine.

Latex Drones now show the "Volunteer" icon if you don't have the form yet.

Fixed some incorrect combat item descriptions.

Fixed a specific box in the LRT facility that was not clipped, and causing much consternation.

Fixed the missing icon for the GOV Gem.