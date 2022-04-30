Share · View all patches · Build 8652094 · Last edited 30 April 2022 – 07:06:05 UTC by Wendy

_Hello everyone!

Update 1.3 has just been released, a large but fun update that adds a few new things to the game, including 3 new game mechanics:

Rebels



The Rebels consist of a variety of infantry units that can be recruited into one of three platoons for free, one of which can then be deployed to battle.

While initially weak and unskilled, this ragtag Rebel rabble may be turned into a formidable fighting force by properly managing their experience, morale as well as by investing into the new Rebel tech tree.

Sentinels are powerful individual units that can be unlocked, upgraded and have additional armaments installed. These include the Paladin heavy tank and the Avenger capital ship. One Sentinel can be deployed at a time.

A new trade screen allows the player to buy and sell resources with different trade groups. These have their own supply and price modifier of resources, as well as traits which can affect the pricing and supply further.

Also added are 2 tech abilities for Guardians: Spear Throw and Charge Breaker.



Please let me know in the pinned forum post If you notice any issues or just have feedback in general.

Full details below (wall of text alert :)_

Version 1.3