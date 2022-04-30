_Hello everyone!
Update 1.3 has just been released, a large but fun update that adds a few new things to the game, including 3 new game mechanics:
- Rebels
The Rebels consist of a variety of infantry units that can be recruited into one of three platoons for free, one of which can then be deployed to battle.
While initially weak and unskilled, this ragtag Rebel rabble may be turned into a formidable fighting force by properly managing their experience, morale as well as by investing into the new Rebel tech tree.
- Sentinels
Sentinels are powerful individual units that can be unlocked, upgraded and have additional armaments installed. These include the Paladin heavy tank and the Avenger capital ship. One Sentinel can be deployed at a time.
- Trade
A new trade screen allows the player to buy and sell resources with different trade groups. These have their own supply and price modifier of resources, as well as traits which can affect the pricing and supply further.
Also added are 2 tech abilities for Guardians: Spear Throw and Charge Breaker.
Please let me know in the pinned forum post If you notice any issues or just have feedback in general.
Full details below (wall of text alert :)_
Version 1.3
-
Added new game mechanic: Rebels
-
Rebel volunteer groups arrive periodically in the new _Rebels -> Platoons _campaign screen and can be recruited into one of three platoons, at no cost.
-
A single platoon may be freely deployed to any mission as combat reinforcements.
-
Platoons can gain or lose morale depending on battle outcome and number of units KIA.
-
Platoon morale can greatly affect reload speed, melee speed and accuracy of its units.
-
Rebel units, unlike regular military units, sustain damage taken in combat and must be repaired over time to regain full health.
-
All Rebel units risk being KIA when killed in battle, at which point the Rebel unit is lost permanently.
-
After a deployment, all surviving Rebel units gain experience which can allow them to rank up.
-
Every rank gained grants a bonus to the ranged damage, melee damage, attack range and parry chance of the Rebel unit.
-
All Rebel units have the ability to parry frontal melee attacks, completely negating any damage and effect if successful.
-
Rebel units:
-
Commissar
- Squad leader infantry unit dual wielding a shotgun and powersabre.
- Has 125 max health.
- All melee attacks inflict 2 hits on the target.
-
Scout
- Long-range infantry unit using a bolt-action energy rifle equipped with a fixed bayonet.
- Has 75 max health.
-
Gunner
- Burst rifle infantry unit equipped with a burst-firing energy rifle and bayonet.
- Has 70 max health.
-
Grenadier
- Grenade infantry unit equipped with plasma grenades and an energy sword for melee combat.
- Has 65 max health.
- Can only target ground units.
-
Specialist
- Rocket infantry unit using a long range but slow-firing rocket launcher.
- Has 60 max health.
-
-
Rebel ranks:
-
Recruit
- Starting rank of Rebel volunteers.
- No bonuses.
-
Private
- Increases ranged damage by 5%.
- Increases melee damage by 5%.
- Increases attack range by 2%.
- Increases parry chance by 2%.
-
Corporal
- Increases ranged damage by 11%.
- Increases melee damage by 11%.
- Increases attack range by 4%.
- Increases parry chance by 3%.
-
Sergeant
- Increases ranged damage by 17%.
- Increases melee damage by 17%.
- Increases attack range by 7%.
- Increases parry chance by 5%.
-
Lieutenant
- Increases ranged damage by 22%.
- Increases melee damage by 22%.
- Increases attack range by 9%.
- Increases parry chance by 7%.
-
Captain
- Increases ranged damage by 28%.
- Increases melee damage by 28%.
- Increases attack range by 11%.
- Increases parry chance by 8%.
-
Lt. Major
- Increases ranged damage by 33%
- Increases melee damage by 33%
- Increases attack range by 13%
- Increases parry chance by 10%
-
Major
- Increases ranged damage by 39%.
- Increases melee damage by 39%.
- Increases attack range by 16%.
- Increases parry chance by 12%.
-
Lt. Colonel
- Increases ranged damage by 44%.
- Increases melee damage by 44%.
- Increases attack range by 18%.
- Increases parry chance by 13%.
-
Colonel
- Increases ranged damage by 50%.
- Increases melee damage by 50%.
- Increases attack range by 20%.
- Increases parry chance by 15%.
-
-
Morale levels:
-
Shattered
- Active when platoon morale is between 0 - 20.
- Reduces melee speed by 30%.
- Reduces reload speed by 25%.
- Reduces accuracy by 40%.
-
Weak
- Active when platoon morale is between 20 - 45.
- Reduces melee speed by 15%.
- Reduces reload speed by 15%.
- Reduces accuracy by 20%.
-
Solid
- Active when platoon morale is between 45 - 70.
- Increases melee speed by 5%.
- Increases reload speed by 5%.
- Increases accuracy by 10%.
-
Superior
- Active when platoon morale is between 70 - 95.
- Increases melee speed by 10%.
- Increases reload speed by 10%.
- Increases accuracy by 15%.
-
Supreme
- Active when platoon morale is between 95 - 100.
- Increases melee speed by 30%.
- Increases reload speed by 25%.
- Increases accuracy by 40%.
-
-
The Rebel tech tree in the new _Rebels -> Tech _campaign screen allows a multitude of upgrades and abilities to be unlocked for the Rebel forces.
-
Rebel tech:
- Resistance Headquarters
Unlocks Rebel tech for research and immediately grants 5 Rebel volunteers.
- Radio Transmitter
Increases the size of Rebel volunteer groups from 1 - 2 to 2 - 3.
- Communications Array
Increases the size of Rebel volunteer groups 3 - 4.
- Advanced Broadcasting
Increases the size of Rebel volunteer groups to 4 - 5.
- Frequency Booster
Reduces the time between Rebel volunteer groups from 3 to 2 days.
- Frequency Amplifier
Reduces the time between Rebel volunteer groups from 1 day.
- Good Relations
Immediately grants 1/2/3 Rebel volunteers every time any type of trade is executed with the Rebel trade group.
- Spoils of War
Increases the resupply bonus of the Stockpiled Loot trait from 100% to 200%.
- Exalted Commander
Increases the duration of the Inspiring Command trait from 2 to 5 days.
- Propaganda Feed
Provides all platoons with +1/+2/+3 morale gain per day.
- Inevitable Victory
Increases platoon morale gain when a battle is won from 5 to 15.
- Fear Override
Reduces platoon morale loss when a Rebel unit is KIA from 3 to 2.
- No Surrender
Reduces morale loss of all platoons when a battle is lost from 60 to 25.
- False Justifications
Reduces the morale loss of the Demoralizing Trade trait from 15 to 5.
- Market Manipultaion
Raises the price improvement of the Oppurtunistic Deals trait from 2% to 5%.
- Repair Facility
Restores 10/20/30/40/50 health to every non-deployed Rebel unit each day.
- Training Programs
Provides every Rebel unit with +8/+16/+24/+32/+40 experience per day.
- Remote Training
Increases the starting rank of new Rebel volunteers from Recruit to Private/Corporal/Sergeant.
- Graceful Death
Reduces the KIA Risk of all Rebel units from 75% to 50%/25%/5%.
- Art of War
Increases the experience gained by deployed Rebel units after a defeat from 20 - 40 to 50 - 70.
- Tenets of War
Increases the experience gained by deployed Rebel units after a defeat from 40 - 60 to 80 - 100.
- Rebel Armor
Deployed Rebel units receive +5/+10/+15/+20/+25 armor at the start of every battle.
- Nanogen Armor
Deployed Rebel units generate +1 armor every 10/8/6/4/2 seconds.
- Armor Capacity
Provides all Rebel units with +5/+10/+15/+20/+25 armor capacity.
- Melee Expertise
All Rebel units gain +1/+2/+3/+4/+5 melee damage.
- Parry Protocol
All Rebel units gain +5%/+10%/+15%/+20%/+25% parry chance.
- Riposte Code
All Rebel units gain a 100% chance to knock back the attacker after a successful parry.
- Scout Resilience
Provides all Scout units with +7/+14/+21/+28/+35 max health.
- Survivalist Code
Scouts gain +10%/+20%/+30% parry chance.
- Expose Weakness
Scout shots inflict Expose Weakness on hit, increasing target ranged damage taken by 5%/10% for 5 seconds.
- Crippling Shot
Scout shots have a 50% chance to knock down infantry on hit.
- Gunner Resilience
Provides all Gunner units with +6/+12/+18/+24/+30 max health.
- Heavy Fire
Gunner shots have a 5%/10%/15% chance to knock back infantry on hit.
- Core Charger
Provides all Gunner units with +1/+2 max ammo.
- Suppressing Fire
Gunner shots inflict Suppressing Fire on hit, reducing target movement speed by 15%/30% for 4 seconds.
- Grenadier Resilience
Provides all Grenadier units with +5/+10/+15/+20/+25 max health.
- Stun Blade
Grenadier melee attacks have a 100% chance to knock back infantry on hit.
- Quick Throw
Improves the reload speed of Grenadiers by 1/2 seconds.
- Far Throw
Increases the attack range of Grenadiers by 50%.
- Specialist Resilience
Provides all Specialist units with +4/+8/+12/+16/+20 max health.
- Tank Hunter
pecialists receive a +50% accuracy bonus against tanks and will prioritize tanks when choosing a ranged target.
- Dynamic Reloader
Improves the reload time of Specialists by 1/2/3/4/5 seconds.
- Volatile Payload
Specialist rockets deal +35 damage.
- Commissar Resilience
Provides all Commissar units with +10/+20/+30/+40/+50 max health.
- Power Shot
Commissar shots have a 100% chance to knock back infantry on hit.
- Nanoleech Blades
Each melee hit deals +5 damage and restores +5 health for the Commissar.
- Redistribution of Health
The health from Nanoleech Blades is redistributed evenly among the Commissar and his squad members.
- Kinetic Strike
Each melee hit generates 1/2/3 armor for the Commissar.
- Commissar Capacity
Provides all Commissar units with +10/+20/+30 armor capacity.
- For the Motherworld
When defeated in melee combat, the Commissar will call an Orbital Strike on his location before dying, dealing 75 damage in a 15 meter radius.
- Resistance Headquarters
-
-
Added new game mechanic: Sentinels
-
Sentinels are powerful but expensive individual units that can be unlocked and upgraded in the new Sentinels -> Paladin/Avenger campaign screens.
-
A single Sentinel unit, once unlocked, may be freely deployed to any mission as combat reinforcements alongside the Taur.
-
If killed in battle, the Sentinel will be unavailable for deployment until its health has been fully restored.
-
Sentinel units:
-
Paladin
Heavy tank equipped with the X-1 Wrath heavy gun turret by default.
Paladin tech:
- War Factory
Unlocks the Paladin for deployment and the research of Paladin tech.
- Reinforced Frame
Provides the Paladin with +150/+300/+450/+600/+750 max health.
- Optimized Autoloader
Increases X-1 Wrath reload speed by 10%/20%/30%.
- Shattering Munitions
Increases X-1 Wrath damage by 25%/50%.
- Repair Facility
The Paladin recovers 60/120/180/240/300 health per day when not deployed.
- X-500 Redemption
Provides the Paladin with +1 X-500 Redemption shield generator.
- Energized Cores
Provides the Paladin with +0.8/+1.6/+2.4/+3.2/+4 shield regeneration per second.
- Expanded Cores
Provides the Paladin with +80/+160/+240/+320/+400 shield capacity.
- X-25 Retribution
Provides the Paladin with +1/+2/+3 X-25 Retribution beam turrets.
- Optimized Chargers
Increases X-25 Retribution reload speed by 15%/30%/45%.
- Augmented Coils
Increases X-25 Retribution max ammo by 50%/100%/150%.
- Searing Plasma
Increases X-25 Retribution damage by 35%.
- X-5 Purge
Provides the Paladin with +1/+2 X-5 Purge missile turrets.
- Enhanced Trajectories
Provides X-5 Purge with +10%/+20%/+30% accuracy.
- Launch Capability
Provides X-5 Purge with +1/+2/+3 max ammo.
- Conflagration Missiles
Increases X-5 Purge blast radius by 75%.
- War Factory
-
Avenger
Capital ship equipped with the XB-2 Vengeance massive gun turret by default.
Avenger tech:
- Hangar Bay
Unlocks the Avenger for deployment and the research of Avenger tech.
- Reinforced Hull
Provides the Avenger with +300/+600/+900/+1200/+1500 max health.
- Nanogen Hull
The Avenger recovers 60/120/180/240/300 health per day when not deployed.
- Punitive Shells
Increases XB-2 Vengeance damage by 10%/20%/30%.
- Relentless Bombardment
Increases XB-2 Vengeance reload speed by 15%/30%.
- Vengeful Strike
Increases XB-2 Vengeance blast radius by 50%.
- XB-15 Vindicator
Provides the Avenger with +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6 XB-15 Vindicator bottom-side beam turrets.
- XT-15 Vindicator
Provides the Avenger with +1/+2/+3/+4/+5/+6 XT-15 Vindicator top-side beam turrets.
- Core Optimizer
Increases the reload speed of Vindicator turrets by 10%/20%/30%.
- Core Capacity
Increases the max ammo of Vindicator turrets by 25%/50%.
- High-Powered Plasma
Increases the damage of Vindicator turrets by 50%.
- XB-3 Retaliator
Provides the Avenger with +1/+2/+3/+4 XB-3 Retaliator bottom-side gun turrets.
- XT-3 Retaliator
Provides the Avenger with +1/+2/+3/+4 XT-3 Retaliator top-side gun turrets.
- Optimized Shells
Increases the reload speed of Retaliator turrets by 15%/30%.
- Targeting Modules
Provides Retaliator turrets with +15%/+30% accuracy.
- High-Powered Shells
Increases the damage of Retaliator turrets by 50%.
- Fire Superiority
Retaliator and Vindicator turrets gain a 33%/66%/100% chance to knock back infantry on hit.
- Hangar Bay
-
-
-
Added new game mechanic: Trade
-
The new Trade campaign screen allows for buying or selling resources with different trade groups.
-
Trade groups have their own supply of resources, which is resupplied over time.
-
Each trade group has a price modifier which affects the cost of resources when buying and the value of resources when selling.
-
Trade groups have their own traits, some of which may cause the price modifier to improve or deteriorate following certain campaign outcomes.
-
Trade groups and traits:
-
Tauron Rebels
- Mutual Interests
Fair prices by default.
- Inspiring Command
Prices improve by 25% for 2 days following a Tauron victory against Extreme resistance.
- Stockpiled Loot
Trade group immediately resupplies with a 100% supply bonus following a joint Tauron and Rebel victory.
- Desperate Times
Poor supply of resources by default.
- Crippling Defeat
Prices deteriorate by 50% for 3 days following an Imperion victory.
- Mutual Interests
-
Organic Colonists
- Deep Pockets
Excellent supply of resources by default.
- Oppurtunistic Deals
Prices improve by 2% for every 1 point of Imperion control of Taurea, up to a maximum of 150%.
- Boundless Greed
Very expensive prices by default.
- Rival Repression
Prices deteriorate by 75% when Tauron control of Taurea reaches 100.
- Deep Pockets
-
Imperion Smugglers
- Embezzled Funds
Decent supply of resources by default.
- Ample Spoils
Prices improve by 50% for 3 days following an Imperion victory.
- Bountiful Plunder
Immediately resupplies with a 150% supply bonus following an Imperion victory.
- Corrupt Affairs
Expensive prices by default.
- Demoralizing Trade
All Rebel platoons lose 15 morale after executing any trade with this group.
- Embezzled Funds
-
-
-
Added new tech: Spear Throw
- Enables Guardian units to throw their spears at enemy ground units
- Deals 25 damage and knocks down infantry on hit
- Can be used once every 30 seconds
-
Added new tech: Charge Breaker
- Allows Guardian units to completely negate the damage and knockback or knockdown effect of an incoming melee charge attack, while also throwing the attacker to the ground.
- Deals no damage to the attacker
- Can only be used against front-facing melee charge attacks
- Can be used once every 10 seconds
-
Added a structure + unit overview/count display to the build mode screen, detailing the current number of every structure and unit deployed.
-
Fixed a bug where infantry units would move around with faster than normal speed after having charged into melee once
-
Fixed a bug where infantry units would sometimes ignore their melee cooldown after trying to do a melee charge attack against a dead or out of range target
-
Fixed a bug where the infantry spawn drop trail effect would sometimes get stuck mid-air
-
Fixed a bug where some projectiles would always pierce Firehawk and Skybringer units when hit
-
Fixed a bug where some projectiles would bypass the shield of certain units when hit
-
Fixed a navmesh issue for tanks on World's Face map
-
Remodeled Praetorian unit
-
Remodeled Guardian unit
-
Remodeled Ranger unit
-
Reanimated Berserker melee attack and melee charge animations
-
Reanimated one of the melee attack animation for Guardian units
-
Reanimated the bow attack animation for Ranger units and added 2 additional bow attack animations
-
Reworked melee charging code so that infantry units are now more likely to use their melee charge attack when entering melee combat
-
Reworked navigation and movement/aiming code of infantry units, resulting in slightly slower but less jarring movement and animations
-
Reworked Stalker units so that they are now untargetable by all Tauron units and structures when in stealth (stealth is broken when the Stalker enters melee combat)
-
Changed Berserker melee charge to inflict knockback instead of knockdown
-
Increased the power reward from campaign missions
-
Increased Stalker ranged damage from 20 to 35
-
Increased melee cooldown for Berserker from 1.1 seconds to 1.65 seconds and melee damage from 15 to 25
-
Increased health of Marauder units from 100 to 125
-
Increased health of Vanguard units from 50 to 75
-
Increased health of Thrasher units from 75 to 100
-
Increased armor of Brute units from 0 to 400
-
Increased shield of Praetorian units from 200 to 350
-
Increased health of Firebearer units from 200 to 300
-
Increased range of Overlord anti-air turrets from 65 to 200
-
Slightly reduced the non-power resource reward from campaign missions
-
Reduced the total number of Rangers that can be deployed from 40 to 36
-
Reduced the likelihood of aircraft instantly exploding when killed from 40% to 33%
-
Reduced the likelihood of aircraft exploding when hit by a projectile while crashing from 15% to 10%
-
Reduced armor of Vanguard units from 50 to 0
-
Reduced health of Brute units from 500 to 200
-
Reduced health of Praetorian units from 200 to 175
-
Reduced armor of Praetorian units from 100 to 0
-
Reduced health of Stalker units from 225 to 200
-
Improved unit impact particle effects of some projectiles
-
Improved ground impact particle effects of some projectiles
-
Improved unit destruction so that chunks are now spread out in more varied patterns when a unit is killed
-
Improved the color scheme of Stalker units
-
Improved unit and boss armor bar HUD
Changed files in this update