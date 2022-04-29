CHANGE: The Living City DLC has released!

It's time!

After a ton of work over many months, The Living City is now available for purchase! Check it out! Or better yet... wishlist or buy it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1845520/CHANGE_The_Living_City_Expansion/

As I've mentioned before, this expansion comes with new buildings, 80 new items and perks, new characters, a lofi remix of the soundtrack that can be toggled in the options menu and a massive customisation system that unlocks if you have at least 3 playable characters including poverty.

Also... here's a big update for the base game too! Details on that are further down. I'll be keeping an eye on things like a hark as always and I'm looking forward to hearing your feedback on our massive expansion to CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Expensive!

It's been a hell of a ride and truly humbling to hear all your stories about how our little game has inspired you to care for the homeless... Maybe I'll have some news on the next game next....?

-PEACE-

Danny

Changes & new stuff

New music options! You can now choose how often music is played, even on a random loop of the tracks if you like.

Various updated UI

New “Abandon run” button added to in-game options, drains 100 happiness instantly allowing you to unlock things based on how far you got (ending before your first winter doesn’t give much...)

Balancing

Some special passive items have been increased in price. With all the new ways to earn cash that have been added over the years, some things just make it too easy to fill your pack with every item.

Anytime you buy an item from a vending machine, there is now a small chance an extra item will fall down

The base perk cap for all categories has been increased by one. Sorry to anyone going for that max perks achievement… I recommend making friends with Bill. Though the perk earn rate at various levels has also been adjusted.

Charity events happen slightly less often by default

Pedestrian base generosity/begging chances reduced by about 3%

Suit pedestrians have a tiny bit more cash on average

The granny shows up more rarely and pays out 10% less on average

Restaurant prices reduced, some effects give better bonuses

Drunk effect lasts for a bit less time (remember you can get sober faster if you sleep on a bench!)

Negative work buffs/traits now also cause you to lose a little happiness when you get them, positive ones give happiness when you get them

Bus stops spawn more commonly and also drop you closer to where you’re going

Clothing street vendors are rarer, and street vendor discounts aren’t quite as good (still much better than shops!)

Gaining a positive work trait/buff at a job offsets previous warnings more

Water fountains are slightly more common

Criminal Record has less effect on paperwork at max

Various building generation chances have been better optimized, this will mean that your current run will have a different layout after installing this update! New runs will be fine.

Day labour billboards are more common, but base day labour risks increased. Perks that affect day labour are a bit more effective. Asking for less also reduces risk more. Additionally, competing with other homeless for the same job now works more as intended, so you can’t just accept the job when someone undercuts you.

Streets are generated more densely packed with buildings on average, and buildings are less likely to show up near others of the same kind. Additionally, bad luck spawns have been mitigated so you won’t have runs with the nearest library/shelter being miles away

Slightly increased base busking earnings, but also slightly reduced effectiveness of some busking perks

Reputation now decays by 1 per day

Police are a tiny bit more likely to be kind

The emptier street layouts are much more likely to have street vendors with discounts, vending machines, payphones, etc

Bliss addiction takes 2 days longer to get rid of. Other addictions take 1 day longer.

Bug fixes and improvements

Fixed bugs that could occur when using public toilets late in the day

Fixed some translation bugs in certain menus for certain languages

The flask now has an icon for the drink it contains

Fixed study continuing to seem to scale your salary in the ui after you’ve already gained a job

Banking withdraw/deposit buttons are more intuitive and less buggy

When returning to the main menu from the game, logos are skipped and the transition is faster

When using the bus to get to a shelter, this will no longer take you to shelters that are closed down if any are.

Fixed paperwork values in the jobs office not updating after working a shift until you exit and re-enter

Improved scrolling sensitivity/speed in inventory, perk menus, etc

Fixed tooltips that normally show when hovering over things in the bag menu from showing while in the street and not actually hovering over a ui item with a tooltip

Fixed a bug that could cause some of the scratchcards you find to count as being paid for when you actually found them in the streets/in trash sometimes, causing happiness debuffs on use when it shouldn’t

Fixed library events occurring/showing even when libraries are closed on the first day of summer

Fixed various instances where the options in certain night events would bug and both read as “OK”

Sped up the transition/timing when using the bus before you can move

Improved background building artwork

“Love” perk updated, to make it clear it’s more dog related

Made more optimisations for faster loading and smoother gameplay

Fixed popup title being incorrect when item is confiscated

Fixed the one of the homeless you can trade with levitating

Fixed a bug that could affect charity day start times with certain perks after changing areas

Fixed the “Well prepared” start bonus icon being too small

Fixed study bar ui not filling properly until you get some study after loading

Improved pedestrian spawn code, so they don’t spawn so close together all the time

Improved scrap click collision so you beg accidentally less often

Fixed text on mouse mode button not changing to reflect new mouse mode

Adjusted pitch bending for the minor fanfare, so it’s less piercing

Fixed certain perks/effects that increased the number of items you find when you do find items in trash not triggering 100% of the time

Fixed happiness losses possibly occurring with certain perk/item setups while spending time in laundrette, toilets or park

Fixed city not always generating correctly with welfare cuts city event at level 2 or higher

HAHA! The fountain washing bug is fixed! It was the deodorant’s fault this whole time…