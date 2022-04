Share · View all patches · Build 8652055 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 19:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Disgraced

Hey everyone!

This is just a heads up that Disgraced and ALL DLC is on sale right now for a large discount!

Grab them now while the discounts last!

Store page for those interested:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/485360/Disgraced/

You can also find the complete bundle here:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/2049/Disgraced_Complete_Bundle/

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː