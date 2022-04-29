 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 Playtest update for 29 April 2022

GALAHAD 3093 Beta Weekend 24 is now LIVE for Friday, April 29th!

Share · View all patches · Build 8652039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BETA WEEKEND 24 is LIVE NOW!

Check out...

Offline Mode!

The Armory, Practice Mode and Tutorial will be available all through the week! Multiplayer Servers will open up every Beta Weekend.

Plus we've added TONS of new module tiers, bug fixes and other improvements!

Head on over to our Discord server to get the full version notes, or find them in game!

Come and play for free all weekend!

Join our Discord to stay up to date on all news and events!
https://discord.gg/galahad3093

