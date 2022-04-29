Transformation Tycoon V0.4.0.0 Released -- the Product Development Update

Product Development! Products are foods, lotions, and other one-time-use items that are sold to customers for short-term, at-home transformations. -- Product Development becomes available to clinics location tier 2 or greater. -- Product Development requires a new employee role, Product Development & Sales. This role is not listed during employee scheduling until the location requirement is met. -- Products must first be researched by employees in Product Development & Sales role. --- There are multiple levels of research; higher research allows for more quality products to be synthesized. --- Product quality levels are bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond. Higher quality levels usually leads to higher customer satisfaction and more product sales. --- Product research requires certain transformation types to have been researched and available to clients. --- Product research requires some initial startup money and consumes transformation crystals. The precise amount scales with level.

After being researched to at least bronze quality level, products can be synthesized.

-- Synthesizing products consumes transformation crystals. The quality of the product batches created is determined by the product research level as well as employee skill.

-- Synthesizing products takes multiple days. The time it takes to synthesize them can be reduced by skilled employees.

-- Once synthesized, products will be sold to customers hourly as long as at least one employee remains in the Product Development & Sales role.

-- Products can have their prices set by the player between a minimum and maximum range. Cheaper prices allow products to be sold more quickly while higher prices have a higher profit margin.

-- Unsold products expire after a base period of 14 days. This can be extended by having skilled employees.

-- Products can be discarded at will to ensure customers are purchasing higher quality products.

-- Customers who purchase a product may leave a product review with a 1 to 10 star review and sometimes a short description of their transformation experience.

-- 1 and 2 star product reviews very slightly lower clinic fame while 9 and 10 star reviews increase clinic fame.

-- The number of products that can be synthesized and kept in stock is limited based on the current clinic location. Higher tier locations allow for more space.

-- Products can be synthesized in bulk for all products that meet the player-specified criteria, so long as no products of that type are already being synthesized.

-- Products can have auto-synthesis enabled, automatically synthesizing products back to certain player-specified levels. Auto synthesis is performed immediately after product sales.