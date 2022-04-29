Transformation Tycoon V0.4.0.0 Released -- the Product Development Update

New game features:
Product Development! Products are foods, lotions, and other one-time-use items that are sold to customers for short-term, at-home transformations.
-- Product Development becomes available to clinics location tier 2 or greater.
-- Product Development requires a new employee role, Product Development & Sales. This role is not listed during employee scheduling until the location requirement is met.
-- Products must first be researched by employees in Product Development & Sales role.
--- There are multiple levels of research; higher research allows for more quality products to be synthesized.
--- Product quality levels are bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond. Higher quality levels usually leads to higher customer satisfaction and more product sales.
--- Product research requires certain transformation types to have been researched and available to clients.
--- Product research requires some initial startup money and consumes transformation crystals. The precise amount scales with level.
After being researched to at least bronze quality level, products can be synthesized.
-- Synthesizing products consumes transformation crystals. The quality of the product batches created is determined by the product research level as well as employee skill.
-- Synthesizing products takes multiple days. The time it takes to synthesize them can be reduced by skilled employees.
-- Once synthesized, products will be sold to customers hourly as long as at least one employee remains in the Product Development & Sales role.
-- Products can have their prices set by the player between a minimum and maximum range. Cheaper prices allow products to be sold more quickly while higher prices have a higher profit margin.
-- Unsold products expire after a base period of 14 days. This can be extended by having skilled employees.
-- Products can be discarded at will to ensure customers are purchasing higher quality products.
-- Customers who purchase a product may leave a product review with a 1 to 10 star review and sometimes a short description of their transformation experience.
-- 1 and 2 star product reviews very slightly lower clinic fame while 9 and 10 star reviews increase clinic fame.
-- The number of products that can be synthesized and kept in stock is limited based on the current clinic location. Higher tier locations allow for more space.
-- Products can be synthesized in bulk for all products that meet the player-specified criteria, so long as no products of that type are already being synthesized.
-- Products can have auto-synthesis enabled, automatically synthesizing products back to certain player-specified levels. Auto synthesis is performed immediately after product sales.
The employee context panel (the box showing employee effects that appears on the bottom-left of certain panels) now only shows one effect at a time but rotates through them automatically. Clicking on the effect text automatically rotates to the next one.
The auto restock level of a transformation crystal on the advanced restock panel can now be typed in addition to using the -5/-1/+1/+5 buttons.
Balancing/Tweaks:
- Researching a transformation crystal now requires completing 4 test subjects that fulfill that research type instead of only 3.
-- Already-completed research from older save files will automatically gain another research point so as to remain completed.
- The second location, 7275 E. 9th Ave, is now in Tier 2 instead of Tier 1, allowing for product development to begin earlier. Every other location aside from the starting location has its tier set 1 higher.
New employees:
- Roxanne into Roxy Matthews, girl into doe-woman
New Random/generated clients:
- Woman into cartoony t-rex mascot by PedanticCheesecake (https://www.deviantart.com/pedanticcheesecake)
New story clients:
- Twinkle Sprinkle IV, V, and VI by Thriller54321 (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321). Each has two possible versions depending on the choice made in Twinkle Sprinkle III.
- Amber The Dragon I, II, and III by Thriller54321 and PedanticCheesecake.
- Gerda The Griffon I, II, and III by Thriller54321.
- Private Eyes, Always Watching You, Parts I through V. Requires infamy to trigger.
New research subjects
- Emily Green, woman into sheepgirl shepard. Satisfies Feralization, Purification, and Month Stabilizer research.
- Eleanor Keller, woman into Folk Hero Woodcutter Giant. Satisfies Masculinization, Defeminization, Growth, and Personality research.
- Braylan Terell, man into sylph, a female wind elemental. Satisfies Demasculinization, Feminization, Fantasticalization, and Personality research.
- Horace Harker, Hestia Harker, twins merged into a double-souled dark circus master. Fulfills Corruption, Merging, and Permanent Stabilizer research.
- Sir Harold Wantachest IV, a man into a windup tin soldier automaton. Fulfills Inanimation, Shrinking, and Month Stabilizer research.
Updated research subjects:
- Casey Canopli (tf into tree) now also fulfills Week Stabilizer research
- Marnie Underhill (tf into kangaroo) now also fulfills Year Stabilizer research
New artwork:
- Roxy Matthews employee artwork by Balile
- TG Cola Venus product before and after graphics by AnthroMage
- TG Cola Mars product before and after graphics by AnthroMage
- Mermaid trio artwork for the Under the Sea - III and up story client by Mizuho
Changed files in this update