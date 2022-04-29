 Skip to content

Transformation Tycoon update for 29 April 2022

Transformation Tycoon V0.4.0.0 Released -- the Product Development Update

New game features:

  • Product Development! Products are foods, lotions, and other one-time-use items that are sold to customers for short-term, at-home transformations.
    -- Product Development becomes available to clinics location tier 2 or greater.
    -- Product Development requires a new employee role, Product Development & Sales. This role is not listed during employee scheduling until the location requirement is met.
    -- Products must first be researched by employees in Product Development & Sales role.
    --- There are multiple levels of research; higher research allows for more quality products to be synthesized.
    --- Product quality levels are bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond. Higher quality levels usually leads to higher customer satisfaction and more product sales.
    --- Product research requires certain transformation types to have been researched and available to clients.
    --- Product research requires some initial startup money and consumes transformation crystals. The precise amount scales with level.

  • After being researched to at least bronze quality level, products can be synthesized.
    -- Synthesizing products consumes transformation crystals. The quality of the product batches created is determined by the product research level as well as employee skill.
    -- Synthesizing products takes multiple days. The time it takes to synthesize them can be reduced by skilled employees.
    -- Once synthesized, products will be sold to customers hourly as long as at least one employee remains in the Product Development & Sales role.
    -- Products can have their prices set by the player between a minimum and maximum range. Cheaper prices allow products to be sold more quickly while higher prices have a higher profit margin.
    -- Unsold products expire after a base period of 14 days. This can be extended by having skilled employees.
    -- Products can be discarded at will to ensure customers are purchasing higher quality products.
    -- Customers who purchase a product may leave a product review with a 1 to 10 star review and sometimes a short description of their transformation experience.
    -- 1 and 2 star product reviews very slightly lower clinic fame while 9 and 10 star reviews increase clinic fame.
    -- The number of products that can be synthesized and kept in stock is limited based on the current clinic location. Higher tier locations allow for more space.
    -- Products can be synthesized in bulk for all products that meet the player-specified criteria, so long as no products of that type are already being synthesized.
    -- Products can have auto-synthesis enabled, automatically synthesizing products back to certain player-specified levels. Auto synthesis is performed immediately after product sales.

  • The employee context panel (the box showing employee effects that appears on the bottom-left of certain panels) now only shows one effect at a time but rotates through them automatically. Clicking on the effect text automatically rotates to the next one.

  • The auto restock level of a transformation crystal on the advanced restock panel can now be typed in addition to using the -5/-1/+1/+5 buttons.

Balancing/Tweaks:

  • Researching a transformation crystal now requires completing 4 test subjects that fulfill that research type instead of only 3.
    -- Already-completed research from older save files will automatically gain another research point so as to remain completed.
  • The second location, 7275 E. 9th Ave, is now in Tier 2 instead of Tier 1, allowing for product development to begin earlier. Every other location aside from the starting location has its tier set 1 higher.

New employees:

  • Roxanne into Roxy Matthews, girl into doe-woman

New Random/generated clients:

New story clients:

  • Twinkle Sprinkle IV, V, and VI by Thriller54321 (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321). Each has two possible versions depending on the choice made in Twinkle Sprinkle III.
  • Amber The Dragon I, II, and III by Thriller54321 and PedanticCheesecake.
  • Gerda The Griffon I, II, and III by Thriller54321.
  • Private Eyes, Always Watching You, Parts I through V. Requires infamy to trigger.

New research subjects

  • Emily Green, woman into sheepgirl shepard. Satisfies Feralization, Purification, and Month Stabilizer research.
  • Eleanor Keller, woman into Folk Hero Woodcutter Giant. Satisfies Masculinization, Defeminization, Growth, and Personality research.
  • Braylan Terell, man into sylph, a female wind elemental. Satisfies Demasculinization, Feminization, Fantasticalization, and Personality research.
  • Horace Harker, Hestia Harker, twins merged into a double-souled dark circus master. Fulfills Corruption, Merging, and Permanent Stabilizer research.
  • Sir Harold Wantachest IV, a man into a windup tin soldier automaton. Fulfills Inanimation, Shrinking, and Month Stabilizer research.

Updated research subjects:

  • Casey Canopli (tf into tree) now also fulfills Week Stabilizer research
  • Marnie Underhill (tf into kangaroo) now also fulfills Year Stabilizer research

New artwork:

  • Roxy Matthews employee artwork by Balile
  • TG Cola Venus product before and after graphics by AnthroMage
  • TG Cola Mars product before and after graphics by AnthroMage
  • Mermaid trio artwork for the Under the Sea - III and up story client by Mizuho
