 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Re.Poly update for 29 April 2022

Hotfix for the Hotfix V 0.0.2k :)

Share · View all patches · Build 8651893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last hotfix brought a very bad issue into the game where pressing the "Craft" button in multiplayer caused a fatal error.

So this is fixed and the resource system is fixed again because players who are out of the range of a resource could not see when it is respawned.

Connecting to a server was an issue for a lot of players but I hope this update is fixing this too.

Please tell me if some issues come across and I will fix it as soon as possible :)

I whish all of you a great weekend! :)

Changed files in this update

Re.Poly Hauptanwendung Depot 970301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.