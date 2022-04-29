Hotfix for the Hotfix V 0.0.2k :)

The last hotfix brought a very bad issue into the game where pressing the "Craft" button in multiplayer caused a fatal error.

So this is fixed and the resource system is fixed again because players who are out of the range of a resource could not see when it is respawned.

Connecting to a server was an issue for a lot of players but I hope this update is fixing this too.

Please tell me if some issues come across and I will fix it as soon as possible :)

I whish all of you a great weekend! :)