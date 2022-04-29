💥 DO U COPY? UPDATE 1.7.4 LIVE! 💥

Hey @everyone !

Hope all is well. It’s been a great week for the team and we are proud to announce the launch of the final level of the game… CHAPTER X 🙂

So, let's get to it! What changed on this v1.7.4 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.7.4 includes (1.7.4 VR / 1.7.4 Hacker App)

(NEW) CHAPTER 10 IS OUT💥

The final chapter of Do U Copy? is finally out. After a long wait, the whole team is proud to announce that the tenth level of the game is out and ready to be played by the community.

We are waiting for your feedback on it and for your best runs on the leaderboard.

This final chapter is a medley of our favorite mechanics of the game, you’ll find cameras, lasers, retinal lock (maybe a Superguard?) and a lot of fun and communication with your Hacker.

So get on the train and try your best to defeat Chapter X.

SETTINGS ARE FIXED 🛠️

After testing sessions, we have encountered some issues with the settings menu. This menu has been added during the last update (1.6.10) and we continue to work on it to offer the best experience possible.

Issues like posture, hand and watch swap and option selector. are all fixed.

(NEW) LEVEL 1 HAS BEEN TWEAKED🩹

With the Freaks United team, we have the habit of always watching the content about the game, we love to see you have fun playing it (don’t blame us).

We discovered that in the first level « Chapter I », a lot of players have difficulty to pass through the cameras. We have decided to add a mechanic in the level to facilitate and be more coherent.

For that reason, we added the Lights mechanic in order to offer the possibility to players to dive the room into the dark to sneak between cameras more easily.

Let us know your thoughts!

4) (NEW) THE SUPERGUARD HAS A NEW MODEL👮‍♂️

In the last update, you heard for the first time the existence of a Superguard, a Steve 2.0. What you might not know about SuperSteve is that he also has a big bank account (he has a SuperGuard salary after all)

Hope you'll enjoy his new look (no pun intended)! 😎

THE NEW TUTORIAL IS IN FINAL STATE OF TESTING

Finally! A week more and we will be able to deliver for you the all new tutorial, more didactic, more artistic, more pleasant to do.

Mark the date, the new 1.8 version that will include the tutorial level will be live by next week (Yaaaay!) 🔥

Stay tuned..

And some additional stuff :🩹

When you drop an object on the ground, the hacker can consistently see it on his map

Improve performance on Q1 & Q2

Increased timeout value for reconnection between players

Clipping issues fix in Level 5 & 6

Fixing lockers position on level 1

Last week we also told you about the Roadmap. It’s still coming soon as we're figuring out the last details but just know that the commercial release is planned for next month!

Happy Heisting y'all!

See you in the virtual world! - Cheers 🍍