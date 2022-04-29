April update: Drawing

The April update is here! This one mainly brings a big new feature: in-game drawing on objects! You can draw lines that other players will be able to see, and the lines are saved with the rest of the game.

• You can now draw on ground objects: select "Start Drawing" in the right click menu, and a new window with drawing options will appear. While that window is open, you can draw using the mouse. There are a couple of modes available: free draw, straight lines, shapes (from rectangles to circles), and erasing existing lines. You can also change the color and thickness of the lines you draw.

• New permission to disable access to drawing

• New permission to disable access to ground mode and locking/unlocking objects

• Show snap preview for grabbed objects when holding multiple objects and snapping multiple is switched on

Scripting

• Add support for drawing: a new class DrawingLine represents drawn lines, GlobalScriptingEvents.onLineDraw is called when a player has finished drawing a line, and new methods in GameObject and GameWorld allow you to manage drawing lines from scripts: addDrawingLine , getDrawingLines , and removeDrawingLine

• Add world.nextTurn , world.previousTurn , and world.getCurrentTurn

• Add Rotator.getInverse

• Zone owner slots for the final two slots (White and Black by default) did not work from scripts

• GameObject.getExtent and GameObject.getExtentCenter could cause zone overlap events when used on scaled objects close to a zone

• SnapPointFlipValidity had a typo (was spelled SnapPointFLipValidity )

Fixes

• Switching on snapping for multiple held objects caused object groups to always snap to the ground

• D6 model was slightly too small after the previous update

• Tags could be duplicated when loading save states while playing

These new updates we've added are just some of the many features on our early access development roadmap for Tabletop Playground, which you can check out on our Trello HERE.

Don't forget to join our community Discord to chat with the dev team and give us your suggestions for new features for the game!