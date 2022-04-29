Community Designed Unique: Item Effect

Hello Travelers, and welcome to the fourth round of voting for the Community Designed Unique event!

Last Week we polled for the Community's decision regarding the item theme. It turned out to be an extremely close race. While they were all great thematic options for the Unique item, two options were constantly fighting for the top spot, often tied, other times one would pull ahead by a single percentage, then the places would reverse. Eventually, in the final hours, one choice emerged the victor.

In one corner was the theme of "Tri-Elemental". Sporting one of the core themes of the Mage class itself, Tri-Elemental would focus around, this particular class theme as the item theme. There were a lot of great ideas for what kind of unique effects we might see out of a tri-elemental weapon: True displays of why the Elders of the College are so revered for their mastery of this art.

In the other corner, was The Lost Refuge (also known as Rat City). The Lost Refuge represents one of the final bastions of humanity against the ever-encroaching Void before the final End of Time. The valiancy, bravery, and dire straights of this area emboldened many community members with strong unique effect ideas to try to stem the tide of the void.

However, there could only be one top pick for the poll, and that winner was: The Lost Refuge! Even in a poll, the last remnants of humanity would not give up the fight to emerge victorious. Sadly, The Lost Refuge in Eterra was not as successful, though with the Community Designed Unique, we will be immortalizing their efforts within Last Epoch!

Over the last several weeks, we've had you all submitting your ideas for unique effects, and adding likes to those unique effects so we can compile a list to be voted on. We've reviewed this list, and have picked out the ones to which the community provided the greatest response, as well as ones we enjoyed the most.

Join us on our official forums at https://forum.lastepoch.com/t/multiplayer-test-information/48717 to see what unique options are up for grabs, and cast your vote on what this item's effect should be!

April 8th - Community Designed Unique Kick Off

April 15th - Community Designed Unique: Item Type

April 22nd - Community Designed Unique: Item Theme

April 29th - Community Designed Unique: Unique Effect

May 6th - Community Designed Unique: Item Art

May 13th - Community Designed Unique: Item Name and Flavour Text

May 27th - Community Designed Unique: Reveal!